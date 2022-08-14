Diego Cartaya hits 20th homer of the season in Loons victory

Three of the four main affiliates won Saturday in the Dodgers minors, including a late comeback and a shutout.

Player of the day

Diego Cartaya is heating up at the plate in August, going 9-for-20 over a six game hitting streak. The 20-year-old has homered in each of the last three games and went 2-for-4 with a solo homer for the Loons.

No. 20 for No. 1



Top @Dodgers prospect Diego Cartaya goes deep in his third straight game for the @greatlakesloons: pic.twitter.com/jb5yuLc4la — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) August 14, 2022

The long ball gives Cartaya 11 with Great Lakes and 20 overall, hitting a combined .276/.412/.556 between Low-A and High-A.

Triple-A Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City played from behind all night but eventually broke through for five runs in the eighth to pull of a 9-5 win over Round Rock (Rangers).

Former Cy Young winner Dallas Keuchel held the Dodgers to two runs over six innings, striking out six and walking four in the process.

Down 5-2 heading into the bottom of the seventh, OKC scored a pair of runs on an Edwin Ríos ground out and Miguel Vargas single to pull within a run. The Dodgers sent 10 men to the plate in the eighth to pull away from the Express.

After Jason Martin singled and Ryan Noda walked, Jacob Amaya bunted them over to second and third. Tomás Telis singled to tie the game and OKC took the lead on a Drew Avans bases loaded walk two batters later. Rios followed with a two-run single and Vargas brought in the final run on a ground out.

After Drew Avans draws a bases loaded walk for the lead, Edwin Ríos provides some breathing room with a two-run single!



Dodgers will take a 9-5 lead into the 9th inning. pic.twitter.com/g6KKtAQDd8 — Oklahoma City Dodgers (@okc_dodgers) August 14, 2022

Rios finished 1-for-4 to extend his hitting streak to 10 games, going 12-for-37 (.324) over that span. Speaking of streaks, Avans extended his on-base streak to 49 games with a walk and single.

Double-A Tulsa

The Drillers had a 2-1 lead after the first two innings thanks to solo homers from Leonel Valera in the first and Ismael Alcantara in the second. The problem is they were the only hits all night for Tulsa as they dropped the game 6-2 to Midland (Athletics).

Leonel Valera gets us started right with a HR for the Noodlers first at bat pic.twitter.com/PQuOvQycZ0 — Tulsa Noodlers (@TulsaDrillers) August 14, 2022

A hit by pitch in the fourth and a walk in the eighth accounted for the other baserunners for the Drillers. Even at that, the walk was erased on a double play.

Tulsa starter Landon Knack allowed a solo homer to Kyle McCann in the first inning before getting into some trouble in the third. After getting the first batter, Knack allowed back-to-back singles and was pulled in favor of John Rooney.

The lefty struck out the first batter he faced but allowed a run-scoring single and walked the next hitter to load the bases. Rooney followed with another strikeout which should’ve ended the frame but the wild third strike allowed the runner to get to first and the go-ahead run to score.

Midland had all they needed from there but added a run-scoring single in the sixth, another solo homer from McCann in the seventh and Jordan Diaz tacked on a solo home run in the ninth to out the game out of reach.

High-A Great Lakes

Kendall Williams tossed five scoreless innings for Great Lakes and got plenty of offense in support, resulting in a 6-0 win over Peoria (Cardinals).

The right-hander scattered three hits and three walks to hold the Chiefs without a run, while striking out three. Twice Williams had multiple runners on and wriggled out of it, giving him his second scoreless start of five innings this season.

The bullpen allowed two hits and no walks the rest of the way to secure the win.

Jorbit Vivas got things moving on offense for Great Lakes, going 3-for-4 with two runs driven and scoring all three times on base. The No. 10 ranked prospect at second base in baseball according to MLB Pipeline, Vivas fell just a double shy of hitting for the cycle.

The 21-year-old tripled to leadoff the bottom of the first and came around to score on an Imanol Vargas single. Jose Ramos would single in Vargas for an early 2-0 lead.

Jorbit Vivas had 3 hits for the Loons which is his 2nd 3-hit game of the month and 6th multi-hit game in August. #dodgers pic.twitter.com/jHVro1YGWz — Dodger Poke Report (@dodger_poke) August 14, 2022

Vivas singled in the third and scored when Ramos grounded into a double play in the third. After Cartaya launched his homer in the fifth, Vivas put the finishing touches on the game with a two-run homer in the seventh.

Low-A Rancho Cucamonga

Rancho used two big innings to hold off Lake Elsinore (Padres) for a 7-4 win Saturday.

The Quakes sent seven men to the plate in the third inning to take a 3-0 lead. After the first two batters reached on a single and double to place runners on second and third, Jake Vogel doubled to left to bring both runs in. Vogel would score on the next pitch when Yeiner Fernandez singled to right.

Lake Elsinore cut the lead to 3-2 with a run in each of the third and fourth before Rancho could pull away again with four in the top of the fifth.

All four scored with two outs after two of first three hitters made out for the Quakes. A Fernandez single and Yunior Garcia walk put runners at first and second to set up a run-scoring single from Luis Rodriguez. Rancho loaded the bases on a Nick Biddison walk and Griffin Lockwood-Powell cleared them with a three-run double to put a cap on the scoring for the visiting team.

The Storm scored a pair of runs in the seventh but Christian Suarez came in to put an end to the rally, striking out four of the six batters he would face in the seventh and eighth. Reinaldo De Paula shut the door with a perfect ninth to seal the win.

Transactions

Double-A: Tulsa Drillers placed RHP Jose Martinez on the 7-day injured list Tulsa and activated RHP Landon Knack.

Saturday scores

Sunday schedule