Dodgers vs. Royals Game Chat III

There is a lot going on in today’s game so here is a summary of all the things that are and can happen with a Dodger win.

Winning Streaks notes

The Dodgers have a 12-game winning streak, the Los Angeles Dodger franchise record is 13 straight wins. They have done that twice, the last time was at the end of September 1965 as the Dodgers came back to overcome the Giants and win the National League pennant.

The 2022 Dodgers have won seven or more straight games five times this season. Last season, the Dodgers also had five winning streaks of seven or more games.

The all-time franchise record is a 15-game winning streak set in 1924. That team was known as the Brooklyn Robins who were nicknamed after their HOF manager Wilbert Robinson. They also had HOF Zack Wheat, Dazzy Vance and Burleigh Grimes on their roster.

Dodgers have done well in inter-league play

The Dodgers conclude their regular season inter-league schedule today with their game against the Royals. With a win, the Dodgers will have won 16 out of 20 for the third time against American League opponents since 2017.

Best NL vs. AL record since 2017 Team W L W-L% Team W L W-L% Los Angeles Dodgers 81 38 0.681 Milwaukee Brewers 63 54 0.539 San Francisco Giants 60 55 0.522 San Diego Padres 57 53 0.518 Arizona Diamondbacks 58 55 0.513 Chicago Cubs 59 57 0.509 Washington Nationals 57 56 0.504

The Dodgers from 1997 to 2012 were not very good when they played their American League opponents. The Dodgers had a 115-139 record and they had not had a winning season since 2004.

That all began to change in 2013 when the Dodgers won 12 of 20 games in inter-league and it has continued through this season.

Currently, the Dodgers have the best overall record by National League teams in this current format of inter-league play. Beginning in 2023, teams will play 46 inter-league games, four games against their “natural” rival like the Dodgers and the Angels and then three-game series against the other 14 teams.

Best NL vs. AL since 1997 Team From To W L W-L% Team From To W L W-L% Los Angeles Dodgers 1997 2022 239 214 .528 New York Mets 1997 2022 233 224 .510 St. Louis Cardinals 1997 2022 219 214 .506 San Francisco Giants 1997 2022 227 222 .506

Lineup notes

Will Smith is not in today’s starting lineup, this is just the second time since July 25th, a span of 19 games, where Smith has not started at catcher or designated hitter. Smith has been red hot in August, in 45 PA. Smith his hitting .400/.444/.650 with four doubles and two home runs.

This is Chris Taylor’s second start at DH this season, he went 1-for-3 with a double and a walk against the Diamondbacks on April 25th.

Dodgers-Royals lineups Pos Dodgers Pos Royals Pos Dodgers Pos Royals RF Betts CF Taylor SS T. Turner SS Witt Jr. 1B Freeman (L) C Perez 3B Muncy (L) 1B Pasquantino (L) 2B Lux (L) 3B Dozier LF Gallo (L) DH Rooker DH Taylor LF Isbel (L) CF Bellinger (L) RF Eaton C Wolters (L) 2B Lopez (L)

Game info