 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

  • Stream
Los Angeles Dodgers v Kansas City Royals

August 14: Royals 4, Dodgers 0

LA’s win streak snapped at 12 games

Contributors: Craig Minami
/ new

Brady Singer struck out seven in six innings, shutting down the Dodgers, who were shut out by the Royals on Sunday afternoon at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, snapping a 12-game win streak for Los Angeles.

2 Total Updates Since
Aug 14, 2022, 11:05am PDT