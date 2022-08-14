Royals shut down Dodgers 4-0 in series finale

The Dodgers 12-game winning streak ended quietly on this Sunday afternoon. Perhaps if you felt a breeze it was from the 13 strikeouts the Royals collected against the Dodgers.

Brady Singer and three relievers shut out the Dodgers 4-0 today to salvage the third game of the series.

The Dodgers had one late look at the game, Max Muncy had been red hot in August, hitting 424/.472/1.000 with five home runs. But then with two on and two out, Muncy represented the the tying run.

However the Royals, who had been striking out Dodgers all game on sliders did it again as former Dodger minor-leaguer Scott Barlow struck out Muncy to end the threat.

Barlow would retire the side in order in the 9th inning to get his 19th save.

Singer pitched really well today. He was never really challenged as he gave up just a ground ball single by Chris Taylor. The Dodgers could not get comfortable and had problems all day against his fastball and slider.

The former 2018 first round pick struck out seven and walked three in his six innings on the mound.

Amir Garrett followed Singer and the sole left-hander in the Royals bullpen gave up a walk and then struck out three.

Meanwhile, Tyler Anderson also pitched six innings for the Dodgers.

Anderson allowed three runs along with seven hits and a walk. Anderson only struck out three which matched his season low when pitching six or more innings.

The Royals took their first lead in the series when in the bottom of the first inning, Salavador Perez laced a one-out double to the right-center field wall to score Michael A. Taylor.

In the bottom of the third, the Royals added to their lead, with one out and the bases loaded, Vinnie Pasquantino singled home another run. Anderson and the Dodgers escaped further damage when Hunter Dozier grounded into a double play.

The bottom of the sixth saw Pasquantino hit a leadoff double. Anderson could not avoid giving up a third run when Kyle Isbel got a single passed a diving Gavin Lux.

To cap off the scoring, Vinnie Pasquantino homered off Craig Kimbrel in the 8th inning to make it 4-0 which was the final score.

The Dodgers have had five winning streaks of seven or more this season, they will look to begin a new streak tomorrow in Milwaukee.

Sunday particulars

Home runs: Vinnie Pasquantino (7)

WP — Brady Singer (6-4): 6 IP, 1 hit, 3 walks, 1 HBP, 7 SO

LP — Tyler Anderson (13-2): 6 IP, 7 hits, 3 runs, 1 walk, 3 SO

Sv — Scott Barlow (19): 1⅓ IP, 3 SO

Up next

The Dodgers will travel to Milwaukee for their first look at the 2022 Brewers. It will be a good look because these two teams will play seven of their next ten games against each other with the Brewers playing at Dodger Stadium next week.

The four-game series will begin tomorrow afternoon with Julio Urías going against Freddie Peralta. First pitch is scheduled at 5:10 p.m. PDT and it will be on SportsNet LA.