Austin Barnes activated off family medical emergency leave

The Dodgers activated Austin Barnes from the family medical emergency list on Monday, after the catcher missed three games.

Barnes was placed on leave on Friday before the weekend series in Kansas City against the Royals. Per major league rules, the minimum stay on the family medical emergency list is three days, with a maximum of seven days.

The reason for Barnes’ placement on the family leave wasn’t divulged at the time.

“Austin’s got some personal things going on right now, so our thoughts and prayers are certainly with him,” manager Dave Roberts told reporters in Kansas City on Friday, as shown on SportsNet LA.

Veteran catcher Tony Wolters was called up from Triple-A Oklahoma City to take Barnes’ place on the active roster. Wolters caught Sunday’s series finale in Kansas City, snapping a string of 338 consecutive starts at catcher by either Will Smith or Barnes, counting both the regular season and postseason, dating back to August 2020.

Wolters also got into Saturday’s blowout game late, as designated hitter and at second base. The 30-year-old catcher was 0-for-4 in his two games played.