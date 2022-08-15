2022 MLB postseason schedule announced

Major League Baseball’s first postseason under the new 12-team format will begin on Friday, October 7, with the full schedule announced by the league on Monday. The World Series is scheduled to start Friday, October 28, with a potential Game 7 slated for November 5.

One of the consequences of this year’s MLB lockout was the first week of regular season games canceled, and as part of the reorganization three days were added to the end of the schedule, through October 5. That tightened the postseason window, and the result is no travel days in between Games 4 and 5 in all Division Series, plus no travel days between Games 5 and 6 of both League Championship Series.

Under the new collective bargaining agreement, six teams make the postseason in each league. The division winners are seeded one through three, with the top two records among division winners in each league getting a bye into the Division Series. Three wild card teams in each league are seeded four through six by record.

The wild card round is a best-of-three series with no off days and (if necessary) all three games in the city of the higher seed. In each league, No. 3 (the division winner with the worst record) hosts No. 6 (the wild card team with the worst record), with No. 4 hosting No. 5. This is similar to 2020, when a temporary 16-team playoff was enacted.

All four wild card series will be televised by the ESPN family of networks, with both leagues beginning on Friday, October 7, two days after the regular season ends.

NL wild card series schedule Game Date TV Game Date TV 1 Fri, Oct 7 ESPN family 2 Sat, Oct 8 ESPN family 3* Sun, Oct 9 ESPN family

AL wild card schedule Game Date TV Game Date TV 1 Fri, Oct 7 ESPN family 2 Sat, Oct 8 ESPN family 3* Sun, Oct 9 ESPN family

All four Division Series are slated to begin on Tuesday, October 11. The NL playoffs will be televised by Fox and FS1. TBS has the American League side this season. No travel days between Games 4 and 5 (both if necessary).

NLDS schedule Game Date TV Game Date TV 1 Tue, Oct 11 Fox or FS1 2 Wed, Oct 12 Fox or FS1 3 Fri, Oct 14 FS1 4* Sat, Oct 15 FS1 5* Sun, Oct 16 FS1

ALDS schedule Game Date TV Game Date TV 1 Tue, Oct 11 TBS 2 Thu, Oct 13 TBS 3 Sat, Oct 15 TBS 4* Sun, Oct 16 TBS 5* Mon, Oct 17 TBS

The NLCS starts on Tuesday, October 18, with a potential Game 7 on October 25. The ALCS begins one day later.

NLCS schedule Game Date TV Game Date TV 1 Tue, Oct 18 Fox or FS1 2 Wed, Oct 19 Fox or FS1 3 Fri, Oct 21 FS1 4 Sat, Oct 22 Fox or FS1 5* Sun, Oct 23 FS1 6* Mon, Oct 24 FS1 7* Tue, Oct 25 Fox and FS1

ALCS schedule Game Date TV Game Date TV 1 Wed, Oct 19 TBS 2 Thu, Oct 20 TBS 3 Sat, Oct 22 TBS 4 Sun, Oct 23 TBS 5* Mon, Oct 24 TBS 6* Tue, Oct 25 TBS 7* Wed, Oct 26 TBS

Joe Davis will call his first World Series this season as Fox’s lead MLB announcer, with the Fall Classic beginning on Friday, October 28. Game 7, if necessary, would be Saturday, November 5.