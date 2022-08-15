Dodgers go streaking, Dustin May nears return

Monday morning on the Leading Off with True Blue LA podcast, we look back at the last week or so of mostly red-hot Dodgers play.

We take time to appreciate the accumulation of so many wins in such a short period of time, plus how Max Muncy now looks fully healthy and is back to punishing (and pulling) pitches he’s supposed to.

Dustin May is also nearing a return, likely to start at Dodger Stadium on Saturday against Miami, 15½ months after Tommy John surgery. He struck out 10 in five innings Sunday night for Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Also, a brief recap of the Rylan Bannon Era, and a look ahead at the upcoming series against the Brewers this week and next.

