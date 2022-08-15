 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Dodgers vs. Brewers Game I chat

By Eric Stephen
/ new
Los Angeles Dodgers v Kansas City Royals Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images

The Dodgers play the Brewers for the first of seven meetings over the next 10 days. Julio Urías starts on the mound for Los Angeles. Luis Urías starts at second base for Milwaukee, and has a single in three at-bats against the Dodgers pitcher, all at-bats coming in May 2021.

Pregame reading & listening

Dodgers-Brewers lineups

Pos Dodgers Pos Brewers
Pos Dodgers Pos Brewers
RF Betts LF Yelich (L)
SS Turner SS Adames
1B Freeman (L) DH McCutchen
C Smith 3B Brosseau
DH Muncy (L) RF Renfroe
3B Turner 1B Tellez (L)
2B Lux (L) 2B Urías
LF Taylor C Caratini (S)
CF Bellinger (L) CF Taylor
Julio Urías vs. Freddy Peralta on the mound

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers (79-34) at Brewers (61-52)
  • Pitchers: Julio Urías vs. Freddy Peralta
  • Location: nee Miller Park, Milwaukee
  • Time: 5:10 p.m. PT
  • TV: SportsNet LA

More From True Blue LA

Loading comments...