Dodgers vs. Brewers Game I chat

The Dodgers play the Brewers for the first of seven meetings over the next 10 days. Julio Urías starts on the mound for Los Angeles. Luis Urías starts at second base for Milwaukee, and has a single in three at-bats against the Dodgers pitcher, all at-bats coming in May 2021.
Pregame reading & listening
Dodgers-Brewers lineups
|Pos
|Dodgers
|Pos
|Brewers
|Pos
|Dodgers
|Pos
|Brewers
|RF
|Betts
|LF
|Yelich (L)
|SS
|Turner
|SS
|Adames
|1B
|Freeman (L)
|DH
|McCutchen
|C
|Smith
|3B
|Brosseau
|DH
|Muncy (L)
|RF
|Renfroe
|3B
|Turner
|1B
|Tellez (L)
|2B
|Lux (L)
|2B
|Urías
|LF
|Taylor
|C
|Caratini (S)
|CF
|Bellinger (L)
|CF
|Taylor
Game info
- Teams: Dodgers (79-34) at Brewers (61-52)
- Pitchers: Julio Urías vs. Freddy Peralta
- Location: nee Miller Park, Milwaukee
- Time: 5:10 p.m. PT
- TV: SportsNet LA
Loading comments...