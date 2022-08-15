 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Walker Buehler will undergo elbow surgery, ending his 2022 season

Procedure will be performed August 23 in LA

By Eric Stephen
Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Washington Nationals 7-1 during a MLB baseball game at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Photo by Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images

Walker Buehler’s season is over, with the right-hander scheduled to undergo elbow surgery on August 23 in Los Angeles, the Dodgers announced on Monday.

The procedure will be performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles.

Buehler has been sidelined since June with right flexor strain, and a few days after he was placed on the injured list he also had arthroscopic surgery to clean up bone spurs in his right elbow, something he said he was probably going to have done this offseason anyway.

The hope was that Buehler would be ready to pitch again at some point in September, though the Dodgers were being purposely vague around his return date, as to not create false hope.

Now, Buehler is out until 2023, but exactly when next year he will be ready is very much in question.

Buehler, the two-time All-Star who finished fourth in last year’s National League Cy Young Award voting, had a 4.02 ERA, 4.25 xERA, and 3.81 FIP in 12 starts this season, the first two the highest of his career, with 58 strikeouts and 17 walks in 65 innings.

The right-hander, who turned 28 in July, has two more years of arbitration eligibility after this season before reaching free agency.

