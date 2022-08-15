Walker Buehler will undergo elbow surgery, ending his 2022 season

Walker Buehler’s season is over, with the right-hander scheduled to undergo elbow surgery on August 23 in Los Angeles, the Dodgers announced on Monday.

The procedure will be performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles.

Buehler has been sidelined since June with right flexor strain, and a few days after he was placed on the injured list he also had arthroscopic surgery to clean up bone spurs in his right elbow, something he said he was probably going to have done this offseason anyway.

The hope was that Buehler would be ready to pitch again at some point in September, though the Dodgers were being purposely vague around his return date, as to not create false hope.

Now, Buehler is out until 2023, but exactly when next year he will be ready is very much in question.

Dave Roberts on Walker Buehler's season-ending surgery. pic.twitter.com/UUnBgXZedT — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) August 15, 2022

Walker Buehler’s MRI didn’t show enough to clearly present the issue that was giving Buehler discomfort in recent throwing sessions, sources told The Athletic.



Dr. Neal ElAttrache recommended surgery, and the Dodgers will know more after the procedure. — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) August 15, 2022

Roberts said this all started after Buehler felt some discomfort in his elbow during catch play last week that didn’t dissipate



Roberts did say he doesn’t believe Tommy John surgery is a possibility. Other that that, he reiterated they won’t know more until after procedure — Jack Harris (@Jack_A_Harris) August 15, 2022

Buehler, the two-time All-Star who finished fourth in last year’s National League Cy Young Award voting, had a 4.02 ERA, 4.25 xERA, and 3.81 FIP in 12 starts this season, the first two the highest of his career, with 58 strikeouts and 17 walks in 65 innings.

The right-hander, who turned 28 in July, has two more years of arbitration eligibility after this season before reaching free agency.