August 15: Dodgers 4, Brewers 0

The Dodgers got home runs from Freddie Freeman and Gavin Lux, Julio Urías pitched five scoreless innings and four relievers pitched four hitless, walk-free innings, including a four-strikeout sixth inning by Chris Martin to beat the Brewers on Monday night at American Family Field in Milwaukee
Aug 15, 2022, 5:01am PDT
August 15
Freeman, Lux homer to back Urías in Milwaukee opener
Freddie Freeman and Gavin Lux homered, the latter’s first in his home state of Wisconsin. Julio Urías pitched five scoreless innings in the Dodgers’ win over the Brewers on Monday night in Milwaukee.
August 15
Dodgers vs. Brewers Game I chat
The Dodgers play the Brewers in the first of a four-game series on Monday night in Milwaukee.
August 15
Austin Barnes activated, Tony Wolters DFA’d
The Dodgers activated catcher Austin Barnes off the family medical emergency leave list on Monday after missing three games.
August 15
Dodgers at Brewers, potential playoff matchup?
A preview of the Dodgers and Brewers, who play 7 times in the next 10 days.