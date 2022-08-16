Dodgers promote Bobby Miller & Gavin Stone to Triple-A Oklahoma City

The Dodgers promoted top two pitching prospects, Bobby Miller and Gavin Stone, to Triple-A Oklahoma City, and also bumped 2021 draft pick Nick Nastrini into Double-A Tulsa’s rotation. Kyle Glaser of Baseball America reported the moves.

Miller and Stone are the Nos. 24 and 55 prospects on the BA Top 100, respectively. Nastrini is a big riser. — Kyle Glaser (@KyleAGlaser) August 15, 2022

Miller had a great start to go out on in Double-A, striking out nine while pitching scoreless baseball into the eighth inning on Sunday in Tulsa, the longest outing for the right-hander’s professional career.

In 20 games for Tulsa this season, Miller has a 4.45 ERA and 3.44 FIP in 91 innings, with 117 strikeouts (a 30.5-percent rate) and 31 walks. In midseason rankings, Miller was slated as the 24th-best prospect in baseball by Baseball America.

Miller has a more sizable profile, was ranked higher on national prospect lists, and pitched in the Futures Game at Dodger Stadium this year. He was drafted in the first round in 2020, while Stone was picked in the fifth round that year. But so far this season, Stone has gotten better results on the mound, and at the same level as Miller.

Stone began his season in High-A Great Lakes, but hasn’t skipped a beat since joining Double-A, posting a 1.56 ERA in 20 games (19 starts), 14 of which came at Tulsa. He has 135 strikeouts, a 33.5-percent rate, against 36 walks in his 98⅓ innings.

Baseball America had Stone ranked as the No. 55 prospect in baseball in their midseason rankings, and Keith Law at The Athletic in his post-draft updated rankings tabbed Stone as No. 32.

“As a short right-hander without much depth on his breaking ball, he might have a lower ceiling than the stat line implies, but this guy is banging on the door of a big-league rotation right now,” Law wrote.

Nastrini was drafted in the fourth round in 2021 out of UCLA, and has been very good for Great Lakes this season, with a 3.86 ERA in 21 starts, to go with 127 strikeouts (a 34.9-percent rate) and 39 walks in 86⅓ innings.

Three of his last six starts for the Loons were scoreless outings, including Thursday when he struck out nine in six innings, allowing only two singles and two walks. That earned Nastrini Midwest League pitcher of the week honors on Monday.

Nastrini is the second Great Lakes pitcher to win a weekly honor this season, joining Kyle Hurt from April 18-24.

