Braves claim Rylan Bannon off waivers from the Dodgers

Rylan Bannon’s second stint with the Dodgers was a bit shorter than the first. The third baseman was claimed off waivers from Los Angeles by the Braves on Tuesday, the second time in nine days Bannon has switched teams on a waiver claim.

His time on the Dodgers’ 40-man roster lasted four days — claimed last Monday from the Orioles, then designated for assignment on Friday. In between, he did not play for Triple-A Oklahoma City, where he was assigned.

Atlanta optioned Bannon to Gwinnett, their Triple-A squad.

The Dodgers drafted Bannon in the eighth round in 2017 out of Xavier, then traded him to Baltimore in July 2018 as part of the Manny Machado deal. Bannon was called up by the Orioles this May, making him the sixth player drafted and signed by the Dodgers in 2017 to reach the majors.

The 26-year-old Bannon debuted for the Orioles in St. Louis on May 12, and in his very first inning made a diving stop and throw from third base to retire Nolan Arenado. In his first major league at-bat, on his first pitch, Bannon singled off Steven Matz.

Bannon was 2-for-14 and was hit by a pitch in four games with the Orioles. He was called up for a second stint with Baltimore in June, but did not play in any of the four games in which he was active.

For Triple-A Norfolk this year, Bannon hit .229/.347/.407, a 105 wRC+ with 11 home runs and 14 doubles in 78 games.