August 16: Brewers 5, Dodgers 4 (11 innings)

The Dodgers got a lead in the 11th inning, but Craig Kimbrel couldn’t hold it, recording one out while allowing a walk and two hits, including Andrew McCutchen’s two-run, walk-off single in the Brewers win on Tuesday in Milwaukee.
Aug 15, 2022, 5:01am PDT
August 16
Dodgers’ home runs not enough, Brewers walk it off in the 11th
Chris Taylor’s game tying home run and game extending catch are not enough, as Kimbrel blows the save in the 11th.
August 16
Dodgers vs. Brewers Game II chat
Ryan Pepiot makes his sixth career start as the Dodgers look to take the first two games in Milwaukee.
August 16
Braves claim Rylan Bannon off waivers from the Dodgers
Third baseman Rylan Bannon was claimed off waivers from the Dodgers by the Braves.
August 15
Dodgers at Brewers, potential playoff matchup?
A preview of the Dodgers and Brewers, who play 7 times in the next 10 days.