Dalton Rushing keeps hitting, Victor González makes season debut in ACL

Big innings spelled doom for three Dodgers affiliates on Tuesday, including a pair of brutal final-at-bat losses, but the night was also highlighted by key hitting performances and a handful of major leaguers on rehab assignments.

Ever since getting drafted only a month ago, Dodgers second-round pick, catcher Dalton Rushing, has hit, hit, and hit some more. He banged two run-scoring doubles on Tuesday, driving in three runs for Low-A Rancho Cucamonga.

Rushing also added a single in the ninth, but was stranded. In nine games with the Quakes, Rushing is 14-for-29 (.483) with two home runs, three doubles, and as many walks (eight) as strikeouts (eight).

Triple-A Oklahoma City

Michael Busch hit a three-run home run in the top of the 10th inning to give Oklahoma City a lead, only to see the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (Astros) rally for four in the bottom of the frame for a walk-off win.

The home run was the second hit of the game for Busch, who also singled and scored twice. He has seven hits, two home runs, and eight RBI in his last two games.

Edwin Ríos hit a two-run home run and walked, playing nine innings at third base. That’s a 12-game hit streak for Ríos, who is hitting .302/.387/.453 through 14 games on his rehab assignment. Tuesday marked the 20th day on said rehab assignment for Ríos, who has been sidelined since June with a hamstring strain. Twenty days is the maximum allowed for non-pitchers on a rehab assignment, which means Wednesday is decision day for the Dodgers, who need to activate Ríos from the 60-day injured list, then decide whether to call him up or option him and keep him Triple-A for a little bit.

Blake Treinen, also on a rehab assignment, made his second appearance for Oklahoma City, working around an error and two-out single to pitch a scoreless inning. Treinen got three days rest before this game, after missing four months with shoulder inflammation.

Drew Avans left the game after running into the centerfield wall in the fourth inning. He was 0-for-2 at the plate, snapping Avans’ streak of reaching base in 50 straight games, during which he hit .304/.394/.443 with 19 extra-base hits and 44 runs scored.

Double-A Tulsa

Tulsa was drilled throughout in a blowout loss to the Wichita Wind Surge (Twins), but never so much as in a 10-run sixth inning on Tuesday. Cole Percival, who struggled since joining Double-A two weeks ago, had a nightmare outing, facing eight batters and retiring only one.

Percival walked two, allowed four singles, and a grand slam, giving up seven runs. In five games with Tulsa, the right-hander has 10 walks and three strikeouts in 5⅔ innings, allowing 11 runs.

At the plate, Andy Pages had two hits, including a double and a walk, and scored twice. Brandon Lewis homered in defeat.

High-A Great Lakes

A pair of late runs were enough for the Loons to beat the Lansing Lugnuts (A’s) in a low-scoring affair on the road. Damon Keith grounded out to bring home the tying run in the fifth inning, then doubled and scored the winning run in the eighth, on a single by third baseman Luis Diaz.

A pair of pitchers the Dodgers acquired via trade this season were on display for Great Lakes. Nick Frasso, who came from Toronto in the Mitch White trade two weeks ago, started and allowed a run in his 2⅔ innings, but also struck out five his ten batters faced. The 23-year-old right-hander on the season has a 41.8-percent strikeout rate and a 0.85 ERA in 42⅓ innings.

River Ryan, acquired from San Diego for Matt Beaty in March, followed Frasso and got through the seventh inning unscathed. He struck out six in 4⅔ innings, allowing only two singles and a walk. This was just his second game with Great Lakes after getting promoted from Low-A, but so far with the Loons, Ryan has struck out 14 of his 31 batters faced (45.2 percent).

Low-A Rancho Cucamonga

Up by five runs entering the ninth, Rancho Cucamonga imploded by allowing nine runs to lose to the Modesto Nuts (Mariners). Madison Jeffrey and Christian Suarez were the architects of Modesto’s hit parade in the ninth, with Jeffrey giving up four runs on two hits and three walks, and Suarez allowing five runs on five hits and a walk. The final six runs were scored with two outs.

Arizona Complex League

Victor González pitched his first game of 2022, tossing a scoreless second inning at Camelback Ranch, allowing a single and striking out two. González started the season on the injured list, and had arthroscopic surgery on his left elbow in the second week of May.

Triple-A: Bobby Miller and Gavin Stone officially joined Oklahoma City, as mentioned on Monday. Stone starts Friday and Miller on Saturday, per OKC play-by-play announcer Alex Freedman.

Double-A: Also reported Monday, Nick Nastrini was officially promoted from Great Lakes.

