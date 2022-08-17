Dodgers vs. Brewers Game III chat

After a tough loss last night, the Dodgers look to bounce back with Tony Gonsolin on the mound in the third game of this series against the Milwaukee Brewers. Eric Lauer will be the opposing starter
Dodgers-Brewers lineups
Tonight’s #Dodgers lineup at Brewers: pic.twitter.com/6EQDVukAZr— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 17, 2022
Back at it— Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) August 17, 2022
: @BallySportWI
: @620wtmj @fleet_farm | #ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/SKt1ET9ObS
Game info
- Teams: Dodgers (80-35) at Brewers (62-53)
- Pitchers: Tony Gonsolin vs. Eric Lauer
- Location: nee Miller Park, Milwaukee
- Time: 5:10 p.m. PT
- TV: SportsNet LA, FS1
