 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Dodgers vs. Brewers Game III chat

The Dodgers play the third game of the series in Milwaukee

By Estevão Maximo
/ new
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Milwaukee Brewers Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

After a tough loss last night, the Dodgers look to bounce back with Tony Gonsolin on the mound in the third game of this series against the Milwaukee Brewers. Eric Lauer will be the opposing starter

Dodgers-Brewers lineups

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers (80-35) at Brewers (62-53)
  • Pitchers: Tony Gonsolin vs. Eric Lauer
  • Location: nee Miller Park, Milwaukee
  • Time: 5:10 p.m. PT
  • TV: SportsNet LA, FS1

More From True Blue LA

Loading comments...