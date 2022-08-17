Dodgers vs. Brewers Game III chat

Leading Off: Buehler’s season is over, Bellinger gets a ‘reset’ Walker Buehler is out for the 2022 season after elbow surgery. We look at what that means in the short term and long term for both the Dodgers and Buehler. Also, a slumping Cody Bellinger was benched for a few days for a "reset" after a recent slump and a rough season at the plate.