August 17: Dodgers 2, Brewers 1

Tony Gonsolin pitched seven scoreless innings, and the Dodgers got home runs from Austin Barnes and Max Muncy to beat the Brewers on Wednesday night at American Family Field in Milwaukee.
Aug 15, 2022, 5:01am PDT
Aug 15, 2022, 5:01am PDT
August 17
Tony Gonsolin’s show in Milwaukee
August 17
Dodgers vs. Brewers Game III chat
The Dodgers and Brewers play the third game of the series in Milwaukee.
August 17
Edwin Ríos activated off IL, then optioned to Triple-A
The Dodgers activated Edwin Ríos off the 60-day injured list after missing 2½ months with a right hamstring strain, then optioned him to Triple-A Oklahoma City.
August 15
Dodgers at Brewers, potential playoff matchup?
A preview of the Dodgers and Brewers, who play 7 times in the next 10 days.