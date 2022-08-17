 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Los Angeles Dodgers v Milwaukee Brewers

August 17: Dodgers 2, Brewers 1

Barnes & Muncy homered to back Gonsolin

Contributors: Estevão Maximo and Eric Stephen
Tony Gonsolin pitched seven scoreless innings, and the Dodgers got home runs from Austin Barnes and Max Muncy to beat the Brewers on Wednesday night at American Family Field in Milwaukee.

