Dodgers vs. Brewers Game IV chat

It’s getaway day for the Dodgers, with one more contest on the seven-game road trip. Reigning National League Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes stands in the way of two series wins on the trip.
Mookie Betts gets a day off on getaway day, his first non-start since returning from the injured list on July 3. He started the previous 39 games.
Cody Bellinger is back in center field, batting ninth, after a two-day “reset.”
Dodgers-Brewers lineups
|Pos
|Dodgers
|Pos
|Brewers
|Pos
|Dodgers
|Pos
|Brewers
|SS
|Turner
|DH
|Yelich (L)
|1B
|Freeman (L)
|SS
|Adames
|C
|Smith
|LF
|McCutchen
|DH
|Muncy (L)
|RF
|Renfroe
|3B
|Turner
|3B
|Brosseau
|2B
|Lux (L)
|1B
|Hiura
|RF
|Gallo (L)
|2B
|Wong (L)
|LF
|Taylor
|C
|Caratini (S)
|CF
|Bellinger (L)
|CF
|Taylor
Game info
- Teams: Dodgers (81-35) at Brewers (62-54)
- Pitchers: Andrew Heaney vs. Corbin Burnes
- Location: American Family Field, Milwaukee
- Time: 11:10 a.m. PT
- TV: SportsNet LA, MLB Network (out of market)
