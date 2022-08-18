 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dodgers vs. Brewers Game IV chat

By Eric Stephen
The slide at American Family Field in Milwaukee claimed another victim in David Vassegh on Wednesday. On Thursday, his attempt was immortalized by various Dodgers.
From Justin Turner on Twitter

It’s getaway day for the Dodgers, with one more contest on the seven-game road trip. Reigning National League Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes stands in the way of two series wins on the trip.

Mookie Betts gets a day off on getaway day, his first non-start since returning from the injured list on July 3. He started the previous 39 games.

Cody Bellinger is back in center field, batting ninth, after a two-day “reset.

Dodgers-Brewers lineups

Pos Dodgers Pos Brewers
SS Turner DH Yelich (L)
1B Freeman (L) SS Adames
C Smith LF McCutchen
DH Muncy (L) RF Renfroe
3B Turner 3B Brosseau
2B Lux (L) 1B Hiura
RF Gallo (L) 2B Wong (L)
LF Taylor C Caratini (S)
CF Bellinger (L) CF Taylor
Andrew Heaney vs. Corbin Burnes on the mound

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers (81-35) at Brewers (62-54)
  • Pitchers: Andrew Heaney vs. Corbin Burnes
  • Location: American Family Field, Milwaukee
  • Time: 11:10 a.m. PT
  • TV: SportsNet LA, MLB Network (out of market)

