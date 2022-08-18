Dodgers vs. Brewers Game IV chat

It’s getaway day for the Dodgers, with one more contest on the seven-game road trip. Reigning National League Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes stands in the way of two series wins on the trip.

Mookie Betts gets a day off on getaway day, his first non-start since returning from the injured list on July 3. He started the previous 39 games.

Cody Bellinger is back in center field, batting ninth, after a two-day “reset.”

Dodgers-Brewers lineups Pos Dodgers Pos Brewers Pos Dodgers Pos Brewers SS Turner DH Yelich (L) 1B Freeman (L) SS Adames C Smith LF McCutchen DH Muncy (L) RF Renfroe 3B Turner 3B Brosseau 2B Lux (L) 1B Hiura RF Gallo (L) 2B Wong (L) LF Taylor C Caratini (S) CF Bellinger (L) CF Taylor

