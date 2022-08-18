Pitcher Danny Duffy is likely to miss the rest of the season, writes Steve Adams at MLB Trade Rumors.

Duffy is recovering from a flexor injury and, while a 2022 appearance hasn’t been completely ruled out, it’s unlikely that we’ll see him in a game.

Duffy experienced some discomfort while facing live hitters recently, a sign that he’s not quite ready yet. He had hoped to be back with the team as a relief pitcher sometime in June.

The starter last pitched in the majors on July 16, 2021, and the Dodgers traded for him while he was on the injured list for Kansas City. They re-signed him to a one-year, $3 million contract that includes a $7 million club option for 2023.

