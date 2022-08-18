 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Milwaukee Brewers

August 18: Brewers 5, Dodgers 3

LA has to settle for series split in Milwaukee

Contributors: Eric Stephen
Andrew Heaney struck out ten but allowed three home runs and couldn’t finish the fifth inning. The Dodgers rallied but couldn’t make up the deficit in a loss to the Brewers on Thursday afternoon at American Family Field in Milwaukee.

