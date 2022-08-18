August 18: Brewers 5, Dodgers 3

Andrew Heaney struck out ten but allowed three home runs and couldn’t finish the fifth inning. The Dodgers rallied but couldn’t make up the deficit in a loss to the Brewers on Thursday afternoon at American Family Field in Milwaukee.
Aug 15, 2022, 5:01am PDT
August 18
Dodgers settle for split with Brewers
August 18
Dodgers vs. Brewers Game IV chat
The Dodgers finish off the their series against the Brewers with the last game of the road trip on Thursday afternoon in Milwaukee.
August 15
Dodgers at Brewers, potential playoff matchup?
A preview of the Dodgers and Brewers, who play 7 times in the next 10 days.