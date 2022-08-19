Dodgers vs. Marlins Game I chat

The Dodgers return home Friday after going 4-3 on their road trip to Kansas City and Milwaukee. The Dodgers were able to get to reigning NL Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes in a three-run sixth inning yesterday, but they ended up falling to the Brewers, 5-3 in the series finale.

﻿Andrew Heaney﻿ had a rough outing, allowing five runs (three earned) over 4 ⅔ innings. Heaney served up two homers to veteran Andrew McCutchen to put the Dodgers at an early deficit.

The scorching hot August bats have cooled off recently for manager Dave Roberts. The Dodgers have scored only 13 runs over the past five games. Nevertheless, the Dodgers still maintain the best record (81-36) and run differential (+249).

Dodgers-Marlins lineups Pos Dodgers Pos Marlins Pos Dodgers Pos Marlins RF Betts 3B Berti SS T. Turner SS Rojas 1B Freeman (L) 1B Aguilar C Smith RF Anderson DH J. Turner DH Fortes LF Taylor C Stallings 3B Alberto 2B Leblanc CF Thompson CF Burdick 2B Lux (L) LF Encarnacion

Reinvented Tyler Anderson continues to pitch like an ace for the Dodgers this season. At Dodger Stadium, he’s been extremely dominant. The left-hander is 7-0 with a 2.30 ERA and 0.862 WHIP in 62 ⅔ innings pitched on his home mound.

The Dodgers will face off with Sandy Alcantara on Sunday. In the series opener, they counter left-hander Jesús Luzardo. The Oakland Athletics dealt Luzardo to the Miami Marlins for outfielder Starling Marte just before the trade deadline last season.

The Marlins made the deal in order to bolster its starting rotation for the future. Luzardo was once the A’s No 1 prospect, and Miami hopes Luzardo will be an integral part of the Marlins’ starting rotation for a long time.

After he finished the season with a 6.61 ERA in 25 outings with Oakland and Miami last year, the young lefty has come a long way this season. Last time out, against the Braves, Luzardo allowed four runs on seven hits in five innings for the loss.

It’s a battle of the changeups.

Jesús Luzardo, Dirty 87mph Changeup. ✝️ pic.twitter.com/aup5FUOIkE — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) August 7, 2022

Game info