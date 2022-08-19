Betts, Thompson and Smith lead Dodgers to late comeback win over Marlins

The Dodgers bounced back to edge out the Marlins with a late comeback and 2-1 win on Friday night at Dodger Stadium. Tyler Anderson pitched another gem and only allowed one run over seven solid innings. Mookie Betts churned out another three hits, Trayce Thompson came up with a huge game-tying triple, and Will Smith should never be intentionally walked.

Stop me if you’ve heard this before. Mookie Betts started the game with an attack on the very first pitch he saw from Jesus Luzardo for an extra-base hit. Even though Mookie once again provided the spark plug for a rally, the Dodgers didn’t muster anything off Luzardo.

It was a southpaw showdown between Anderson and Luzardo through the first six scoreless frames until both teams scored a run each in the seventh inning to break the stalemate.

Betts continued to hit like a machine with his second base hit of the night in as many at-bats. He shot a single past a diving Miguel Rojas.

Ty’s Our Guy

Tyler Anderson has thrown his changeup 32% of the time, and he’s been extremely effective with his honed pitch.

Luzardo was dealing as well and pitched five scoreless innings, shutting the Dodgers’ offense down.

Jacob Stallings smoked a leadoff double over Betts head in the top of the seventh. On a 0-2 pitch with one out in the seventh, Jerar Encarnacion figured out how to time Anderson’s changeup. He doubled in Jacob Stallings to break the scoreless tie and give the Marlins a 1-0 lead.

Trayce Is Also Our Guy

Trayce Thompson had something to say about that. Steven Okert replaced Luzardo after his 100th pitch, a season high for the young arm. Justin Turner singled to open the frame, and Thompson tripled just past Encarnacion along the left field side to tie the game at one run apiece.

Chris Martin came in and shut down the Fish 1-2-3 in the eighth.

Betts was at it again in the bottom of the eighth with a leadoff triple off old friend Dylan Floro. Don Mattingly intentionally walked Freddie Freeman to bring up Will Smith. Smith took a 2-1 lead on an RBI Fielder’s Choice by Smith. Third baseman Jon Berti got flustered from the aggressively running Betts and double clutched the ball without a throw home.

Thompson made a spectacular catch against the wall in center field to rob Nick Fortes of at least an extra-base hit if not a homer in the top of the ninth. Even Phillips, who has also been superb out of the pen for the Dodgers this season, shut the door on the Marlins in the ninth for the 2-1 win.

Friday particulars

WP — Chris Martin (4-0): 0 IP, 0 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

LP — Dylan Floro (0-2): 1 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

S — Evan Phillips (2)

Stolen Base Count: 76

Up next

Saturday marks the return of Dustin May to the mound for the Dodgers following Tommy John surgery last year. May went 1-0 with a 1.89 ERA and 15.6 K/9 in five games for the Triple-A Oklahoma City Dodgers. Braxton Garrett (2-6, 3.67 ERA, 1.209 WHIP) toes the rubber for the Marlins.

First pitch from Dodger Stadium is at 6:10 p.m. PT on SportsNet LA.