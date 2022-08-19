August 19: Dodgers 2, Marlins 1

Tyler Anderson pitched seven strong innings and the Dodgers rallied behind Trayce Thompson and Mookie Betts with runs in the seventh and eighth innings to beat the Marlins on Friday night at Dodger Stadium.
Filed under:
- Stream
2 Total Updates SinceFollow this stream
Aug 19, 2022, 6:50pm PDT
Aug 19, 2022, 6:50pm PDT
-
August 19
Betts, Thompson and Smith lead Dodgers to late comeback win over Marlins
The Dodgers edged out the Marlins 2-1 in Friday’s series opener behind a solid 7-inning Anderson start
-
August 19
Dodgers vs. Marlins Game I chat
A battle of the changeup