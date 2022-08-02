 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

  • Stream
Los Angeles Dodgers v San Francisco Giants

August 2: Dodgers 9, Giants 5

Or “The Show Must Go On” or “The Day Vin Scully Left Us, Which Was Far Too Soon”

Contributors: Michael Elizondo, Eric Stephen, and Jake Dicker
/ new

The Dodgers go up early and hang on to win 9-5. No one will remember the final score from this game, but everyone will remember where they were when they heard that Vin Scully died at the age of 94.

6 Total Updates Since
Aug 1, 2022, 5:02am PDT