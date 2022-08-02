August 2: Dodgers 9, Giants 5

The Dodgers go up early and hang on to win 9-5. No one will remember the final score from this game, but everyone will remember where they were when they heard that Vin Scully died at the age of 94.
Aug 1, 2022, 5:02am PDT
August 3
The show must go on: Dodgers 9, Giants 5
Or "The Day that Vin Scully left us all far too soon, at the age of 94."
August 2
Vin Scully, the best announcer who ever lived
Vin Scully called Dodgers games for 67 years, touching the lives of generations of baseball fans. Now, he’s gone at age 94.
August 2
Dodgers vs. Giants Game XI chat
After not making an impact move on deadline day, the Dodgers go for their third straight win.
August 2
Justin Turner lands on IL with abdominal strain
Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner was placed on the injured list Tuesday with an abdominal strain after missing 10 of the last 11 games.
August 2
Miguel Vargas gets the call to the Dodgers
Miguel Vargas was called up to the Dodgers, after the 22-year-old tore up the Triple-A Pacific Coast League and is considered one of the top prospects in baseball.
August 1
Up next: Dodgers at Giants
The Dodgers and Giants meet for a four-game series at Oracle Park in San Francisco. The home team has won all nine games in this year’s matchup.