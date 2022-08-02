Dodgers notes: Blake Treinen progressing, Juan Soto, Pablo López

Dodgers reliever Blake Treinen, out since April with shoulder inflammation, proclaimed his shoulder healthy on Monday before the series opener in San Francisco.

Treinen faced hitters at Dodger Stadium on Friday, including Chris Taylor, the first time Treinen faced live hitters since getting shut down earlier in the season. The right-hander said he is scheduled to face live hitters a few more times before progressing to the next step, which could eventually mean a minor league rehab assignment before returning.

"The shoulder injury is healed, it's just about building stamina and making sure the other muscles around are built and equipped so we don't have any setbacks." @kirsten_watson caught up with Blake Treinen about the progress in his recovery. pic.twitter.com/MPz3lLciC7 — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) August 2, 2022

“The biggest thing is, we do have a little bit more time,” Treinen told reporters at Oracle Park Monday, as shown by SportsNet LA. To get back, and utilize me like one every three or four days wouldn’t be conducive for the team. We want to get to the point where my stamina is built up to be used like a normal workload.”

He last pitched in a game on April 14, and has is currently on the 60-day injured list.

Treinen last season led the Dodgers with 21 games pitched on no days rest, and was second on the team with 15 appearances on one day of rest. This season, no Dodger reliever has pitched on zero days rest more than nine times.

The Dodgers held an $8 million club option on Treinen for 2023, but signed him to a new one-year, $8 million contract for next season in May, with an option for 2024.

News & notes