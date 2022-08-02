Dodgers trade Jake Lamb to Mariners

The Dodgers cleared another roster spot, trading Jake Lamb to the Seattle Mariners for a player to be named later or cash considerations.

Lamb’s role as left-handed bench bat and occasional starter was made redundant with the acquisition of Joey Gallo earlier Tuesday. Gallo is hitting just .159/.282/.339 with am 82 wRC+ this season, but also has more experience and is better in the outfield than Lamb, a career third baseman who started five games and played 44 innings in left field this season, sharing time with the right-handed Trayce Thompson.

The 31-year-old Lamb signed a minor league deal with the minors in March, and was called up to the majors in late June. He did well in limited duty, hitting .239/.338/.433 with eight extra-base hits in 25 games and 77 plate appearances.

Twelve of Lamb’s 17 starts with the Dodgers came at designated hitter. Now he heads back to Seattle, where he was born, went to high school, and played in college at the University of Washington.

The move opens up spots on both the active and 40-man rosters for the Dodgers, with the latter down to 39 players for now, with more deals surely afoot. It’s unclear when Gallo will join the team and be activated, or if the Dodgers might call up a position player temporarily to field a full 26-man roster for Tuesday’s game in San Diego.