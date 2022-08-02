Dodgers vs. Giants Game XI chat

On Tuesday night, the Dodgers will look to make it six straight regular wins versus the Giants, who haven’t defeated the Boys in Blue since early June. For the first time as an active big leaguer, James Outman will NOT be in the starting lineup. Trayce Thompson will start in left field.

Tyler Anderson gets the ball for the Dodgers and old friend Alex Wood, who has a career 3.44 ERA vs LA, will make the start for San Francisco.

Dodgers vs. Giants lineups

Game info