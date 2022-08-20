Yunior Garcia cranks three homers in 5-hit performance for Rancho

Friday’s trip around the Dodgers affiliates includes a split doubleheader, a no-hitter and a prospect who continues to swing a hot bat.

Player of the day

Yunior Garcia reached all five times he came to the plate Friday night, driving in six runs on a single, double and three homers for Rancho. The five hits match a career-high that was just established two months ago in June.

Per the club’s Trackman device, Garcia’s two-run homer in the bottom of the first came off the bat at 110 mph and traveled a projected 489 feet. He added another of the two-run variety in the third and smashed an RBI-double in the fifth. The final at-bat of the night in the eighth resulted in his third long ball, a solo shot to cap the scoring for the Quakes.

Having just turned 21 years old three weeks ago, Garcia has started to hit the ball with authority. He is 24-for-53 (.453) in August to this point and has hit safely in 20 of his last 23 games dating back to July 16, going 42-for-95 (.442) with 12 doubles, six home runs and 30 RBI.

The Dodgers signed him out of the Dominican Republic on his 16th birthday in 2017 and he has quickly become a solid hitter.

Triple-A Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City scored four runs in both ends of the doubleheader Friday. That was plenty for a 4-1 win in the opener but nowhere close in Game 2 as they fell 21-4 to Sugar Land (Astros).

Gavin Stone made his Triple-A debut in Game 1 and was as good as advertised, going four scoreless while not allowing a hit. The right-hander struck out four and walked two before handing it to the bullpen. Stone hit two batters but never let a runner past second.

The rainout that caused the doubleheader also kept Brusdar Graterol in Triple-A longer. The right-hander was supposed to throw the second part of back-to-back nights Thursday before the Dodgers activated him for the weekend series. Instead he got the first two outs of a scoreless fifth inning Friday for OKC.

Hunter Feduccia launched a two-run homer in the fourth to break a scoreless tie and Devin Mann singed in two runs in the sixth to give OKC enough for the win. Miguel Vargas chipped in three doubles in four at-bats to give him 121 hits in 104 games this season.

Then came Game 2.

Tied at 4-4 entering the bottom of the sixth, the Space Cowboys scored 17 runs in their last ups. You read that right, 17 runs.

Pedro Baez started the train wreck by not recording a single out in the five batters he faced. The human rain delay gave up two singles, a walk and a double before allowing a three-run homer. Daniel Zamora took over and got two outs but ended up being charged with four runs after walking the bases loaded and giving up a single.

Yadier Álvarez — remember him — would get the final out eventually. But Sugar Land sent 11 more men to the plate against the right-hander to put eight runs on his ledger.

In total, the Space Cowboys batted around twice and had 23 total hitters in the inning. That means that five hitters batted three times just in that inning. What a way to make a living.

Double-A Tulsa

The Drillers were bested by a 29-year-old pitcher that has 23 starts under his belt at the major league level. Daniel Gossett went the distance for Wichita (Twins) on 120 pitches to complete a no-hitter and hand Tulsa a 3-0 loss.

The no-hitter was the first in franchise history for the Wind Surge.

Gossett allowed just four baserunners all night on three walks and an error. The right-hander struck out Andy Pages to end the game and give him ten for the night. It’s only the third time on Gossett’s career with double-digit strikeouts.

Landon Knack and Adolfo Ramirez each pitched four innings for Tulsa. Knack gave up a two-run homer in the first and Ramirez allowed a solo shot in the sixth.

High-A Great Lakes

The Loons put up a pair of big innings Friday, scoring four in the third and five in the seventh on their way to a 12-7 win over Lansing (Athletics).

All of the first five in the lineup for Great Lakes had multiple hits and they combined to go 12-for-25 on the night. That’s a pretty good recipe to score some runs.

After two homers and a triple Thursday, Damon Keith picked up where he left off with a solo homer in the second inning. Keith would later double in two more runs and during the five-run seventh and reached base four times total, going 2-for-3 with two walks.

Jose Ramos went 2-for-5 to knock in four runs of his own. The outfielder singled in two in the third inning, brought home a run on a ground ball to shortstop in the seventh and doubled home another in the eighth.

Imanol Vargas was 4-for-6 with four singles, driving in one while scoring three times. Vargas is 19-for-59 (.322) with 14 RBI in August. Luis Diaz had the only hit for the 6-9 hitters in the lineup, a solo shot in the ninth for his fourth with the Quakes.

Despite the bottom of the lineup going just 1-for-12, the four hitters combined to walk six times and keep the traffic on the bases.

Low-A Rancho Cucamonga

Already outlined above, it was the five-hit, three-homer performance for Garcia that propelled the Quakes. He drove in half the runs on the way to a 12-6 victory over Modesto (Mariners).

Despite a two-run home run for Garcia in each of the first and third innings, the Quakes found themselves down 6-4 entering the fourth inning. Run-scoring doubles for Taylor Young and Garcia tied the game before Rancho took charge in the seventh with a five-run outburst.

Yeiner Fernández hit a two-run home run, Luis Rodriguez singled in a run and two more runs would come across on a wild pitch and balk to put the Quakes up for good. Garcia put the finishing touches on the night when he went deep for the third time in the eighth inning.

After starter Maddux Bruns was charged with six runs (five earned) in 2 1⁄ 3 innings, five relievers combined to allow just two runs the rest of the way.

Transactions

Low-A: RHP Chris Campos assigned to Rancho Cucamonga Quakes from ACL Dodgers.

Friday scores

