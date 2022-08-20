Dodgers activate Dustin May, designate Reyes Moronta for assignment

Dustin May was activated from the 60-day injured list on Saturday, making his first major league start since Tommy John surgery last May. The Dodgers made designated Reyes Moronta to make room for May on both the active and 40-man rosters.

Moronta has a 4.18 ERA in 22 games for the Dodgers this season, with 27 strikeouts and 10 walks in 23⅔ innings. His five home runs are second among relievers on the team, with the highest home run rate on the staff, just shy of one every 20 plate appearances.

He was signed to a minor league contract in March with a non-roster invitation to spring training.

Moronta’s been up for five different stints in the majors this season. In his latest stretch, Moronta allowed two runs in six appearances, with seven strikeouts and two walks in 6⅓ frames. He pitched Tuesday and Thursday in Milwaukee.