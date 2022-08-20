Dodgers vs. Marlins Game II chat

Dustin May is back, starting for the Dodgers in the middle game of a weekend series against the Marlins.
Miami made a roster move before Saturday’s game, placing starting pitcher Braxton Garrett, a left-hander, on the injured list with a strained right oblique. They called up Bryan Hoeing, a right-hander from Triple-A to make his major league debut. The 25-year-old Hoeing had a 5.44 ERA in 16 starts for Triple-A Jacksonville, with 44 strikeouts and 34 walks in 84⅓ innings.
Dodgers-Marlins lineups
|Pos
|Marlins
|Pos
|Dodgers
|Pos
|Marlins
|Pos
|Dodgers
|3B
|Wendle (L)
|RF
|Betts
|2B
|Berti
|SS
|Turner
|DH
|Aguilar
|1B
|Freeman (L)
|CF
|Bleday (L)
|DH
|Smith
|RF
|Anderson
|3B
|Turner
|C
|Fortes
|2B
|Muncy (L)
|1B
|Diaz (L)
|LF
|Thompson
|SS
|Rojas
|CF
|Bellinger (L)
|LF
|Encarnacion
|C
|Barnes
Game info
- Teams: Dodgers (82-36) vs. Marlins (52-67)
- Pitchers: Dustin May vs. Bryan Hoeing
- Location: Dodger Stadium
- Time: 6:10 p.m. PT
- TV: SportsNet LA
