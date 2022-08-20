Dodgers vs. Marlins Game II chat

Dustin May is back, starting for the Dodgers in the middle game of a weekend series against the Marlins.

Miami made a roster move before Saturday’s game, placing starting pitcher Braxton Garrett, a left-hander, on the injured list with a strained right oblique. They called up Bryan Hoeing, a right-hander from Triple-A to make his major league debut. The 25-year-old Hoeing had a 5.44 ERA in 16 starts for Triple-A Jacksonville, with 44 strikeouts and 34 walks in 84⅓ innings.

Pregame reading

Dodgers-Marlins lineups Pos Marlins Pos Dodgers Pos Marlins Pos Dodgers 3B Wendle (L) RF Betts 2B Berti SS Turner DH Aguilar 1B Freeman (L) CF Bleday (L) DH Smith RF Anderson 3B Turner C Fortes 2B Muncy (L) 1B Diaz (L) LF Thompson SS Rojas CF Bellinger (L) LF Encarnacion C Barnes

