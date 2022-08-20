 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dodgers vs. Marlins Game II chat

By Eric Stephen
Miami Marlins v Los Angeles Dodgers Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

Dustin May is back, starting for the Dodgers in the middle game of a weekend series against the Marlins.

Miami made a roster move before Saturday’s game, placing starting pitcher Braxton Garrett, a left-hander, on the injured list with a strained right oblique. They called up Bryan Hoeing, a right-hander from Triple-A to make his major league debut. The 25-year-old Hoeing had a 5.44 ERA in 16 starts for Triple-A Jacksonville, with 44 strikeouts and 34 walks in 84⅓ innings.

Pregame reading

Dodgers-Marlins lineups

Pos Marlins Pos Dodgers
3B Wendle (L) RF Betts
2B Berti SS Turner
DH Aguilar 1B Freeman (L)
CF Bleday (L) DH Smith
RF Anderson 3B Turner
C Fortes 2B Muncy (L)
1B Diaz (L) LF Thompson
SS Rojas CF Bellinger (L)
LF Encarnacion C Barnes
Dustin May vs. Bryan Hoeing on the mound

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers (82-36) vs. Marlins (52-67)
  • Pitchers: Dustin May vs. Bryan Hoeing
  • Location: Dodger Stadium
  • Time: 6:10 p.m. PT
  • TV: SportsNet LA

