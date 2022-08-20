 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

MLB: Miami Marlins at Los Angeles Dodgers

August 20: Dodgers 7, Marlins 0

Contributors: Eric Stephen
Dustin May struck out nine in five scoreless innings in his first game back from Tommy John surgery, and the Dodgers got three-run home runs from Will Smith and Justin Turner to shut out the Marlins on Saturday night at Dodger Stadium.

Aug 14, 2022, 5:03am PDT