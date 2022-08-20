August 20: Dodgers 7, Marlins 0

Dustin May struck out nine in five scoreless innings in his first game back from Tommy John surgery, and the Dodgers got three-run home runs from Will Smith and Justin Turner to shut out the Marlins on Saturday night at Dodger Stadium.
August 20
Dodgers vs. Marlins Game II chat
Dustin May makes his 2022 debut for the Dodgers against the Marlins on Saturday at Dodger Stadium.
-
August 20
Dodgers rotation has been remarkably stable, even if it doesn’t feel like it
Dustin May makes his 2022 debut after missing nearly 16 months with Tommy John surgery. He joins a Dodgers starting staff that has faced injuries but has withstood the losses quite well.
-
August 20
Reyes Moronta DFA’d to make room for Dustin May
To make roster room for Dustin May’s activation, the Dodgers designated Reyes Moronta for assignment.
-
August 15
Leading Off: Streaking Dodgers, Dustin May nears return
The Dodgers ran their winning streak to 12 games before a loss on Sunday. We take time to appreciate all those wins in such a short amount of time, plus Max Muncy is red hot and Dustin May is almost all the way back from Tommy John surgery.
-
August 14
Notes: Kershaw confident in return, May back next weekend
Updates on Clayton Kershaw and Dustin May, regarding when they might return to the Dodgers.