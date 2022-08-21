Dodgers vs. Marlins Game III chat

Ryan Pepiot will celebrate his 25th birthday on the mound against the Miami Marlins. The Marlins have scored three or less runs in 19 of their last 21 games, scoring four runs in the other two games.

The Dodgers will face Sandy Alcantara for the first of two times in the coming week. Alcantara is the leading Cy Young Award candidate with a 1.92 ERA in 173 innings pitched, averaging over 7 innings pitched per start. The Marlins are only 15-9 in his starts mostly because they only score an average of 3.8 runs in those games.

The Dodgers will likely have to find something besides hitting home runs to score, Alcantara has given up just 8 home runs for a league low 0.4 home runs per nine innings pitched.

Alcantara could play a role in determining the NL East and Wild Card races. In his starts against Atlanta, Miami has won all three, they have split four games against New York while Philadelphia has won three of four against Miami in Alcantara’s starts this season.

Dodgers - Marlins lineups Pos Marlins Pos Dodgers Pos Marlins Pos Dodgers 2B Wendle (L) RF Betts 3B Berti SS T. Turner DH Aguilar 1B Freeman (L) CF Bleday (L) C Smith RF Anderson 3B Muncy (L) SS Rojas DH J. Turner 1B Diaz (L) 2B Lux (L) C Stallings LF Gallo (L) LF Burdick CF Bellinger (L)

