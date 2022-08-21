August 21: Dodgers 10, Marlins 3

Cody Bellinger and Max Muncy homered. Joey Gallo tripled and reached base three times, helping the Dodgers knock out National League Cy Young frontrunner Sandy Alcántara in the fourth inning. That offense backed Ryan Pepiot’s best major league start, striking out seven in six inning to beat the Marlins on Sunday afternoon at Dodger Stadium.
Aug 21, 2022, 12:55pm PDT
August 21
