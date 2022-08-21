 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

MLB: Miami Marlins at Los Angeles Dodgers

August 21: Dodgers 10, Marlins 3

Will Smith had 3 run-scoring hits in LA’s win

Cody Bellinger and Max Muncy homered. Joey Gallo tripled and reached base three times, helping the Dodgers knock out National League Cy Young frontrunner Sandy Alcántara in the fourth inning. That offense backed Ryan Pepiot’s best major league start, striking out seven in six inning to beat the Marlins on Sunday afternoon at Dodger Stadium.

