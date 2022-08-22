Dodgers vs. Brewers Game V chat

The Dodgers put their nine-game home winning streak on the line Monday night, hosting the Brewers for the first of three games at Dodger Stadium. They will send to the mound Julio Urías, who is 10-0 with a 1.99 ERA in his last 11 starts.

Left-hander Eric Lauer starts for the Brewers.

Brewers left-hander Aaron Ashby was the listed starter for Wednesday’s series finale, but that won’t happen as he landed on the injured list Monday with left shoulder inflammation. Milwaukee called up right-hander Jason Alexander, younger brother of old friend Scott, from Triple-A Nashville.

Pregame reading & listening

Dodgers-Brewers lineups Pos Brewers Pos Dodgers Pos Brewers Pos Dodgers DH McCutchen RF Betts SS Adames SS Turner LF Yelich (L) 1B Freeman (L) RF Renfroe C Smith 3B Brosseau DH Turner 1B Hiura 3B Muncy (L) 2B Wong (L) LF Taylor CF Taylor 2B Lux (L) C Narváez (L) CF Bellinger (L)

Game info