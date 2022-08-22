 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dodgers vs. Brewers Game V chat

By Eric Stephen
Miami Marlins v Los Angeles Dodgers Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

The Dodgers put their nine-game home winning streak on the line Monday night, hosting the Brewers for the first of three games at Dodger Stadium. They will send to the mound Julio Urías, who is 10-0 with a 1.99 ERA in his last 11 starts.

Left-hander Eric Lauer starts for the Brewers.

Brewers left-hander Aaron Ashby was the listed starter for Wednesday’s series finale, but that won’t happen as he landed on the injured list Monday with left shoulder inflammation. Milwaukee called up right-hander Jason Alexander, younger brother of old friend Scott, from Triple-A Nashville.

Pregame reading & listening

Dodgers-Brewers lineups

Pos Brewers Pos Dodgers
DH McCutchen RF Betts
SS Adames SS Turner
LF Yelich (L) 1B Freeman (L)
RF Renfroe C Smith
3B Brosseau DH Turner
1B Hiura 3B Muncy (L)
2B Wong (L) LF Taylor
CF Taylor 2B Lux (L)
C Narváez (L) CF Bellinger (L)
Julio Urías vs. Eric Lauer on the mound

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers (84-36) vs. Brewers (64-56)
  • Pitchers: Julio Urías vs. Eric Lauer
  • Location: Dodger Stadium
  • Time: 7:10 p.m. PT
  • TV: SportsNet LA

