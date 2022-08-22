August 22: Brewers 4, Dodgers 0

Julio Urías allowed only one run over six innings, but the Dodgers couldn’t score against nemesis Eric Lauer and other Brewers pitchers, dropping the series opener on Monday night at Dodger Stadium.
Filed under:
- Stream
4 Total Updates SinceFollow this stream
Aug 22, 2022, 10:46am PDT
Aug 22, 2022, 10:46am PDT
-
August 22
Dodgers fall flat against Eric Lauer in Brewers opener
The Dodgers couldn’t score against nemesis Eric Lauer, and the Brewers broke open a one-run game in the ninth to take Monday’s series opener at Dodger Stadium.
-
August 22
Dodgers vs. Brewers Game V chat
The Dodgers open a series against the Brewers on Monday at Dodger Stadium.
-
August 22
Brusdar Graterol back after missing 6 weeks with shoulder inflammation
The Dodgers activated Brusdar Graterol off the injured list after the reliever missed six weeks with right shoulder inflammation. Ryan Pepiot was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City.
-
August 22
Dodgers and Brewers, back at it again
A look ahead to the second Dodgers-Brewers series in as many weeks, this one at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.