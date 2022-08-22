 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at Los Angeles Dodgers

August 22: Brewers 4, Dodgers 0

Contributors: Eric Stephen
Julio Urías allowed only one run over six innings, but the Dodgers couldn’t score against nemesis Eric Lauer and other Brewers pitchers, dropping the series opener on Monday night at Dodger Stadium.

Aug 22, 2022, 10:46am PDT