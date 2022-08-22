Dodgers, led by Gavin Lux, are hitting more triples than usual this year

Gavin Lux was credited with a double in the seventh inning on Sunday against the Marlins, and though he was initially called safe at third base, replay review overturned the call. Lux did not get a triple on that play, but has racked up three-baggers this season, part of a mini triples renaissance of sorts by the Dodgers.

Through 120 games, the Dodgers have 25 triples this season, one more than they had all of last season. They are only one triple behind the Cubs for the National League lead. Since moving to Los Angeles, the Dodgers have only led the league in triples three times — 1962, 1969, and 2006.

All three of those years were at Dodger Stadium, and the Dodgers hit (and allowed) far more triples on the road than at home.

LA Dodgers leading the NL in triples Year Triples hit Home games Road games Year Triples hit Home games Road games 1962 65 43 (28 hit, 15 allowed) 60 (37 hit, 23 allowed) 1969 52 30 (21 hit, 9 allowed) 41 (31 hit, 10 allowed) 2006 58 30 (21 hit, 9 allowed) 58 (37 hit, 21 allowed)

What’s different this year is the Dodgers have hit 13 triples and home compared to 12 on the road. Counting in the opponents, there have been 20 triples in Dodgers home games, and 24 on the road.

The annual Bill James Handbook compiles park indices for several statistics, both for single seasons, and over the previous three years. From 2019-21, the Dodger Stadium triples park factor was only 49 — think of this like OPS+ or park factors, with 100 being average/neutral; anything above means the park is favorable for that stat, anything below shows suppression — which makes Los Angeles the third-toughest park in which to hit triples, behind only Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati (44) and T-Mobile Park in Seattle (48).

Lux, even though he didn’t quite make it safely to third base on Sunday, already has five triples at home this season. With 42 games left in the season, including 23 at home, that’s already tied for eight-most in a season at Dodger Stadium, just two behind Tommy Davis, who holds the top mark with seven triples at home in 1962.

Tommy Davis hit nine triples that season, but trailed his teammates Maury Wills and Willie Davis, who tied for the NL lead with 10 triples. Only three times since has a Dodger led the NL in triples: Willie Davis (16) in 1970, Brett Butler (9) in the strike-shortened 1994 campaign, and Dee Strange-Gordon (12) in 2014.

Lux currently leads the National League with seven triples, part of a breakout season in which he’s hitting .295/.371/.438, a 130 wRC+, ranking seventh in on-base percentage and ninth in batting average. Lux has a two-triple lead over the Mets’ Brandon Nimmo.

Getting to double digits in triples would be a feat for Lux. Since Butler hit 11 triples in 1992 and 10 more in 1993, only two Dodgers have reached double digits — Kenny Lofton (12) in 2006, and Strange-Gordon in 2014.

Lux tripled last Thursday in Milwaukee, and the Dodgers got triples from Mookie Betts on Friday and Joey Gallo on Sunday, plus Lux’s near triple, all at Dodger Stadium. That’s usually difficult to do, but this has been an extraordinary year in many ways.