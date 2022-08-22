Monday saw yet another pitching-heavy game between the Dodgers and Brewers at Dodger Stadium, and the road team scored all the runs in the opener, which gave Milwaukee its third win over Los Angeles in seven days, a 4-0 victory.

For the second time in six days, the Dodgers had trouble against Eric Lauer, but it’s not like this is anything new. He did not permit the Dodgers a run on Monday, the ninth time in eleven career starts against them he allowed two or fewer runs. That’s the recipe for a 2.37 ERA against Los Angeles, and now a 7-1 record.

Last Wednesday in Milwaukee was a rarity in that the Dodgers actually beat Lauer, even though he only allowed two solo home runs in seven innings. If there was a silver lining on Monday, it’s that Lauer needed 98 pitches to get through five innings, scattering five singles and two walks.

The home team did have a few scoring opportunities against their nemesis, and even got a runner in scoring position. But with two on and two out in the second, the deuces were wild but Christian Yelich’s throw from left field was not. So instead of Gavin Lux’s single driving home the first run of the game, Justin Turner was thrown out in a close play at home plate, Yelich’s second assist of the season.

Julio Urías was effective yet again, striking out seven in his six innings. He walked one, hit a batter, and allowed only two hits, but one of those hits proved crucial.

His only run allowed was a solo home run by Luis Urías — no relation — who didn’t even start the game. Brewers starting third baseman Mike Brosseau departed after just two innings, and Urías went deep in the fourth inning, in his sixth career at-bat against his namesake.

Urías was pulled after just 84 pitches, and left trailing despite allowing that lone run. He suffered his first loss since June 12 in San Francisco. Urías has a 1.98 in his twelve starts since, including Monday night.

The score remained 1-0 until the ninth, when Phil Bickford allowed two doubles to open the frame. Both scored, as did Keston Hiura after a solo home run to put the finishing touches on this one, leaving no doubt as to which pitcher is the next to get sent down when the Dodgers need to make another roster move.

Chris Taylor walked on Monday, but also struck out three times in his three at-bats. He’s 0-for-10 in the last three games with eight strikeouts, and has 22 strikeouts in 50 PA since returning from the injured list. But he did make this nifty defensive play, tumbling over the side wall down the left field line to catch a foul pop out by Omar Narváez to end the fifth inning.

Monday particulars

Home runs: Luis Urías (14), Keston Hiura (13)

WP — Eric Lauer (9-5): 5 IP, 5 hits, 2 walks, 2 strikeouts

LP — Julio Urías (13-7): 6 IP, 2 hits, 1 run, 1 walk, 7 strikeouts

Up next

A stellar pitching matchup awaits on Tuesday (7:10 p.m., SportsNet LA), with National League ERA leader Tony Gonsolin pitching for the Dodgers, facing NL strikeout leader and reigning Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes.