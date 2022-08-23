Dodgers-Mets opener in New York will be televised by TBS

After the Dodgers complete their Brewers-Marlins two-week gauntlet, they will head to Queens, New York to face the Mets in a battle of the teams with the top two records in the National League.

The opener of that three-game series on Tuesday, August 30, a 4:10 p.m. PT start, will be televised nationally by TBS, with Brian Anderson and Ron Darling on the call. The TBS broadcast will be blacked out in the team’s local markets. The game is also on SportsNet LA.

Two days prior to that is the Dodgers’ lone game this season on Peacock, with Sunday morning’s game in Miami against the Marlins, a 9:05 a.m. PT start, will only be available via the subscription streaming service. No SportsNet LA for that one.

