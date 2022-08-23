Dodgers-Mets opener in New York will be televised by TBS

After the Dodgers complete their Brewers-Marlins two-week gauntlet, they will head to Queens, New York to face the Mets in a battle of the teams with the top two records in the National League.
The opener of that three-game series on Tuesday, August 30, a 4:10 p.m. PT start, will be televised nationally by TBS, with Brian Anderson and Ron Darling on the call. The TBS broadcast will be blacked out in the team’s local markets. The game is also on SportsNet LA.
Two days prior to that is the Dodgers’ lone game this season on Peacock, with Sunday morning’s game in Miami against the Marlins, a 9:05 a.m. PT start, will only be available via the subscription streaming service. No SportsNet LA for that one.
Links
- The return of Dustin May was a welcome sight for a Dodgers rotation with a few injury question marks, says Craig Goldstein at Baseball Prospectus. “May’s return is a welcome one, and while he’s sure to suffer more damage than what the Marlins could inflict, it was hard not to be impressed by his array: heavy, running fastballs; high-spin, bending breaking balls; and even the odd cutter or changeup to keep hitters off balance,” Goldstein wrote.
- Outfielder Damon Keith, drafted by the Dodgers in the 18th round in 2021 out of Cal Baptist in Riverside, struggled after getting promoted to High-A Great Lakes, going 4-for-38 (.105) in his first 10 games. But last week against Lansing, Keith was 8-for-17 with three home runs, two doubles, and a triple in five games, driving in seven runs and scoring six. That earned him Midwest League player of the week honors on Monday.
- Albert Pujols, who has been scorching hot since the All-Star break of his 22nd and final MLB season, was profiled by Benjamin Hoffman at the New York Times, telling him, “I’m the grandpa in this clubhouse. ... I’m having a great time.”
- After the All-Star break, MLB began more strictly enforcing the rule that unless the catcher has the ball, he cannot block the runner’s pathway at the plate unless. It’s led to some key calls in recent days that have turned games around. David Brandt at the Associated Press has more.
