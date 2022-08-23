Dodgers vs. Brewers Game VI chat

It’s a battle of St. Mary’s College’s finest at Dodger Stadium, with Tony Gonsolin and Corbin Burnes on the mound for the middle game of a three-game set between the Dodgers and Brewers. They were teammates for three years at St. Mary’s, and were both drafted in 2016.

Gavin Lux was in the original Dodgers lineup, but was scratched, and likely won’t play until the weekend in Miami.

Gavin Lux was scratched with a neck issue that was impacting his swing. He’ll be out today and tomorrow. — Rowan Kavner (@RowanKavner) August 23, 2022

Chris Taylor was originally penciled in as designated hitter, but was moved to second base, with Trayce Thompson now starting at DH.

Brewers infielder Mike Brosseau, who left Monday’s game after two innings, was placed on the injured list with an oblique strain before Tuesday’s game. Utility man Pablo Reyes was called up from Triple-A Nashville.

Dodgers-Brewers lineups Pos Brewers Pos Dodgers Pos Brewers Pos Dodgers DH McCutchen RF Betts SS Adames SS Turner LF Yelich (L) 1B Freeman (L) RF Renfroe C Smith 3B Brosseau 3B Muncy (L) 1B Hiura LF Gallo (L) 2B Wong (L) 2B Taylor CF Taylor CF Bellinger (L) C Narváez (L) DH Thompson

Game info