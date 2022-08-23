 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dodgers vs. Brewers Game VI chat

Weather report in Los Angeles calls for Gael-force winds

By Eric Stephen
/ new
San Diego Padres v. Los Angeles Dodgers Photo by Rob Leiter/MLB Photos via Getty Images

It’s a battle of St. Mary’s College’s finest at Dodger Stadium, with Tony Gonsolin and Corbin Burnes on the mound for the middle game of a three-game set between the Dodgers and Brewers. They were teammates for three years at St. Mary’s, and were both drafted in 2016.

Gavin Lux was in the original Dodgers lineup, but was scratched, and likely won’t play until the weekend in Miami.

Chris Taylor was originally penciled in as designated hitter, but was moved to second base, with Trayce Thompson now starting at DH.

Brewers infielder Mike Brosseau, who left Monday’s game after two innings, was placed on the injured list with an oblique strain before Tuesday’s game. Utility man Pablo Reyes was called up from Triple-A Nashville.

Dodgers-Brewers lineups

Pos Brewers Pos Dodgers
DH McCutchen RF Betts
SS Adames SS Turner
LF Yelich (L) 1B Freeman (L)
RF Renfroe C Smith
3B Brosseau 3B Muncy (L)
1B Hiura LF Gallo (L)
2B Wong (L) 2B Taylor
CF Taylor CF Bellinger (L)
C Narváez (L) DH Thompson
Tony Gonsolin vs. Corbin Burnes on the mound

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers (84-37) vs. Brewers (65-56)
  • Pitchers: Tony Gonsolin vs. Corbin Burnes
  • Location: Dodger Stadium
  • Time: 7:10 p.m. PT
  • TV: SportsNet LA

