MLB: AUG 23 Brewers at Dodgers

August 23: Dodgers 10, Brewers 1

Contributors: Eric Stephen
Trayce Thompson homered. He and Freddie Freeman each drove in four to back Tony Gonsolin in the Dodgers’ rout of the Brewers on Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium.

Aug 22, 2022, 10:46am PDT