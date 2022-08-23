August 23: Dodgers 10, Brewers 1

Trayce Thompson homered. He and Freddie Freeman each drove in four to back Tony Gonsolin in the Dodgers’ rout of the Brewers on Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium.
Aug 22, 2022, 10:46am PDT
August 23
Dodgers offense so hot, it Burnes
Trayce Thompson homered and drove in a career-best four runs to back Tony Gonsolin in the Dodgers win over Corbin Burnes and the Brewers on Tuesday at Dodger Stadium.
August 23
Dodgers vs. Brewers Game VI chat
Tony Gonsolin and the Dodgers battle Corbin Burnes at the Brewers on Tuesday at Dodger Stadium.
August 22
Dodgers and Brewers, back at it again
A look ahead to the second Dodgers-Brewers series in as many weeks, this one at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.