Max Muncy gets a new contract with the Dodgers

The daily True Blue LA podcast, Monday through Friday, hosted by Eric Stephen, bringing you Dodgers news and notes in short bursts every weekday morning.

Today’s Leading Off with True Blue LA podcast looks ahead to next year, now that Max Muncy has a new contract with the Dodgers.

On Monday, the Dodgers infielder signed a one-year, $13.5 million contract for 2023, which basically just guarantees the club option that was already a part of his current deal. But this new pact also includes a $10 million club option for 2024 that could increase to $14 million based on plate appearances next season.

Muncy fought back from an elbow injury and the accompanying swing issues that arose while trying to get back to his former self. He found the solution to unlocking his best swing, a step back before his swing, and the results in August have been tremendous.

Muncy gets the security of next year’s option picked up, for what will be his sixth season in Los Angeles, plus potentially staying around for another year after that. The Dodgers retain a key part of their lineup whose defensive versatility — playing first base, second base, and third base — is one of the basic tenets of their organizational success.

That makes three contracts for next year signed this year by the Dodgers, along with Blake Treinen in May and Austin Barnes in July.

Related reading

Podcast links

Ways to listen

RSS feed

Episode link (time: 18:13)