Michael Grove in a groove, Victor González & Blake Treinen continue rehab with Oklahoma City

Among Tuesday’s highlights in the Dodgers minors were two extra-inning games, a pair of rehab appearances, and one standout pitching performance.

Player of the day

Michael Grove continued a strong run with Oklahoma City. The right-hander pitched a career-high six innings on Tuesday against El Paso, allowing just one run while striking out six.

It’s been a milestone year for Grove, the Dodgers’ second-round pick out of West Virginia in 2018. He was called up to the majors from Double-A in May, and pitched in the big leagues before pitching in Triple-A. But after struggling at first with Oklahoma City — to the tune of a 6.08 ERA and 12.8-percent walk rate in six starts — Grove has been on fire lately, allowing just six runs in his last six games, posting a 1.65 ERA and minuscule 4.8-percent walk rate.

Triple-A Oklahoma City

Carson Fulmer allowed a pair of two-run home runs in the 10th inning, suffering the home loss against the El Paso Chihuahuas (Padres).

Edwin Ríos and Ryan Noda homered for Oklahoma City in defeat, the 20th of the season for Noda.

On the mend: Victor González pitched a scoreless seventh inning, striking out one in his second appearance for Oklahoma City. Blake Treinen, in his fourth game with OKC, got the first two outs of the eighth followed by an error from shortstop Jake Amaya that kept the inning alive. Treinen allowed two singles after that to bring home a run, then another one scored after he left. Sixteen of Treinen’s 20 pitches were sliders or cutters.

Double-A Tulsa

A four-run fourth against starter Lael Lockhart was enough for Tulsa to fall to the Arkansas Travelers (Mariners). Kyle Hurt followed with eight strikeouts in 4⅓ innings in relief, allowing two runs.

First baseman Brandon Lewis homered and doubled in defeat for the Drillers.

High-A Great Lakes

The middle of the lineup went, well, Loony, in a blowout win over the Fort Wayne TinCaps (Padres). Shortstop Eddys Leonard homered, doubled, scored three times and drove in two. Rightfielder Jose Ramos homered, singled, drove in four, and scored three. Third baseman Jorbit Vivas had three hits and scored twice.

First baseman Imanol Vargas homered, doubled, singled, scored twice, and drove in two.

Low-A Rancho Cucamonga

Singles by Kyle Nevin and Luis Rodriguez, plus a balk, gave the Quakes two runs in the 10th inning to beat the Visalia Rawhide (D-backs).

Dalton Rushing was the free runner on second to start the 10th and scored his second run of the game. His first run came on a three-run home run earlier. Rushing, the Dodgers’ second-round draft pick this year, has reached base in all 14 games with the Quakes, has a nine-game hitting streak, and has at least one extra-base hit in six of his last seven contests.

Jerming Rosario struck out six in four innings of relief, allowing one run.

Transactions

Triple-A: On Monday, catcher Tony Wolters re-signed with the Dodgers on a minor league deal after getting released four days earlier.

Double-A: Thirs baseman Kody Hoese was activated from the injured list after missing two weeks. Ty Kelly, a 34-year-old who played second base, third base, right field, and left field for Oklahoma City and Tulsa, was released. Kelly was 10-for-66, hitting .152/.230/.212 in 27 games.

High-A: Outfielder Yunior Garcia, who hit three home runs Friday for Rancho Cucamonga and reached base in his last 29 games — hitting .400/.481/.696 during that streak — was promoted to Great Lakes. So was left-handed pitcher Ronan Kopp, who had a 2.81 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 57⅔ innings, and just turned 20 in July. Outfielder Ismael Alcantara rejoined the Loons after filling in at Double-A Tulsa for 10 games. Pitcher Hyun-il Choi joined the Arizona Complex League on a rehab assignment. Outfielder Harold Restituyo was released.

Low-A: Pitcher Justin Wrobleski, an 11th-round pick in 2021 out of Oklahoma State, joined the Quakes from the Arizona Complex League, as did 18-year-old outfielder Juan Alonso, part of the Dodgers’ 2021 international class out of Panama. Alonso hit a two-run home run in his first at-bat.

Tuesday scores

Wednesday schedule