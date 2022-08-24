Dodgers vs. Brewers Game VII chat

The Dodgers are just coming off another elite performance against a starter in the upper echelon of the National League. Can this lineup keep this up against the bottom-end of the Brewers’ rotation?

In a battle of southpaws, Dave Roberts will send out Andrew Heaney for his second straight start against Milwaukee, and he’ll be opposed by Adrian Houser, who’s making his first start back from the injured list.

Dodgers-Brewers lineups

Game info