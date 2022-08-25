Tommy Kahnle starts rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City

Tommy Kahnle pitched his first game in over three months on Wednesday, starting a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City.

The right-hander, who missed all of 2021 and the first month of 2022 after Tommy John surgery, pitched in four games for the Dodgers in May before landing back on the injured list.

On Wednesday, Kahnle pitched the seventh inning against El Paso, a Padres affiliate. With one out, old friend Matt Beaty singled, then Eguy Robinson homered to left field. Kahnle finished the inning, allowing those two runs.

Kahnle has been sidelined with a bone bruise in his right elbow, having last pitched for the Dodgers on May 13. His rehab assignment is expected to take a while — “The floor is two weeks,” Dave Roberts told reporters Wednesday, per SportsNet LA — but that Kahnle is back on the mound again is at least a step in the right direction.

Kahnle is one of three Dodgers relievers currently on a rehab assignment with Oklahoma City, along with Blake Treinen and Victor González.

Player of the day

James Outman drove in six runs in Oklahoma City’s win, with a three-run triple, a two-run double, and a sacrifice fly. Outman has only played 27 games in Triple-A, but has already had two six-RBI games and a five-RBI affair.

Triple-A Oklahoma City

Outman wasn’t the only hot bat in the win over the El Paso Chihuahuas (Padres). Michael Busch had four hits, including a double, and Jake Amaya singled twice and walked.

Double-A Tulsa

Nick Nastrini was impressive yet again, but the Drillers offense managed only one run in a loss to the Arkansas Travelers (Mariners). Nastrini struck out nine and didn’t allow a run until Zach DeLoach hit a two-run home run with two outs in the seventh, turning the game around.

Tulsa only had four hits, two each by Brandon Lewis and Justin Yurchak.

High-A Great Lakes

Wednesday’s home game against the Fort Wayne TinCaps (Padres) was rained out. The two teams will play a doubleheader on Thursday with a pair of seven-inning games.

Low-A Rancho Cucamonga

Dalton Rushing had three more hits, all doubles, in the Quakes’ win over the Visalia Rawhide (D-backs).

Wednesday scores

Thursday schedule