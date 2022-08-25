Dodgers notes: Cody Bellinger, bullpen roles, quality starts

Some Dodgers news and notes on a Thursday morning...

Dan Szymborski at FanGraphs dove into Cody Bellinger’s decline since his MVP season of 2019, and noted how even with Bellinger’s underwhelming 2022 season his batted-ball data suggests Bellinger has been even worse.

“After the 2019 offseason, Bellinger’s top offensive comp was Hall of Famer Frank Robinson; now, it’s Brant Brown.,” Szymborski wrote. “ZiPS gives Bellinger only a 65% chance of ever having a wRC+ above 100 again.”

J.P. Hoornstra at the Southern California News Group wrote about the various uncertain roles in the Dodgers bullpen as October looms.

Patt Morrison at the Los Angeles Times delves into the city’s history of misnamed sports teams (or at least teams that were named elsewhere, then moved west).

With starting (or bulk) pitchers over the last decade lasting fewer and fewer innings, Russell Carleton at Baseball Prospectus tried to figure out a modern version of the quality start.

The Dodgers play the Mets in New York next week, and should Mets closer Edwin Díaz need to enter the series opener on Tuesday, his entrance song, “Narco,” will feature live horn playing from Timmy Trumpet, who will be in attendance at Citi Field. The Associated Press has more.