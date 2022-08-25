 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dodgers preparing for October and beyond

The postseason is coming, as is the 2023 schedule

By Eric Stephen, Jacob Burch, and Craig Minami
Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Atlanta Braves 11-2 during Game 5 during a National League Championship Series baseball game at Dodger Stadium. Photo by Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images

This week on The Lineup, we once again recorded during an eventful Wednesday game, but that didn’t distract us from dissecting Dodgers news from the last week.

From Walker Buehler having his 2023 season wiped out to Max Muncy getting his 2023 option guaranteed in the form of a new contract, to pitching thoughts and some highlights of next year’s MLB schedule.

Plus, trivia about home runs and sacrifice flies, a look at two home run chases, and of course, Cuban sandwiches.

Thanks as always to producer Brian Salvatore for his audio expertise.

