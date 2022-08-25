Dodgers preparing for October and beyond

The weekly podcast for True Blue LA, hosted by Eric Stephen and Jacob Burch, bringing you Dodgers news, analysis, humor, and more, including Questions from Craig Minami.

This story is part of a group of stories called

This week on The Lineup, we once again recorded during an eventful Wednesday game, but that didn’t distract us from dissecting Dodgers news from the last week.

From Walker Buehler having his 2023 season wiped out to Max Muncy getting his 2023 option guaranteed in the form of a new contract, to pitching thoughts and some highlights of next year’s MLB schedule.

Plus, trivia about home runs and sacrifice flies, a look at two home run chases, and of course, Cuban sandwiches.

Thanks as always to producer Brian Salvatore for his audio expertise.

Podcast links

Ways to listen

RSS feed

Episode link (time: 1:01:58)