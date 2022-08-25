Trayce Thompson wasn’t even supposed to be in the lineup on Tuesday night. He stepped in after Gavin Lux had to be scratched with a neck issue, and boy, did he deliver.

Thompson batted in four runs total in the game against Corbin Burnes, and his first three came on such a towering homer that the Dodgers’ broadcast booth couldn’t believe it.

“He bears little or no resemblance to the Trayce Thompson we saw a couple of years back,” Rick Monday said on the radio broadcast. “Wow, what a shot!”

Thompson’s homer flew 423 feet, about halfway up the left field pavilion. He’s come a long way since the San Diego Padres designated him for assignment earlier this year, but he still didn’t seem terribly impressed with himself.

“I feel like I’m just kind of scratching the surface,” Thompson said of his Dodgers career so far in a post-game interview with SportsNet LA.

Honorable mention for Play of the Week: Mookie Betts seemingly floating on his way to make an inning-ending catch in the same game.