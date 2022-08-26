Dodgers notes: Mookie Betts, the Nick Punto trade and chasing down history

Team USA continues to add big name players to the roster for the 2023 World Baseball Classic this next spring. Dodgers Mookie Betts threw his name into the mix Thursday when MLB announced he had committed to the team.

.@mookiebetts has 2 World Series rings, and now he’s #ALLIN to try to get the gold for Team USA at the #WorldBaseballClassic. pic.twitter.com/ZB7zChQ1kx — MLB (@MLB) August 25, 2022

Betts is joining Mike Trout, Bryce Harper, Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado among several All-Stars already on the team. The coaching staff includes manager Mark DeRosa, Andy Pettitte, Ken Griffey Jr. and Dodger third base coach, Dino Ebel.

Marc Normandin wrote about the trade that brought Nick Punto to the Dodgers 10 years ago Thursday. Yes, of course, Adrian Gonzalez Carl Crawford and Josh Beckett also came to Los Angeles in that trade. Normandin makes the case that we’ll never see a trade like that again.

The Dodgers have a pair of players leading the top two spots in hits in all of baseball and it’s a rarity to see such a thing. Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic writes about Trea Turner and Freddie Freeman chasing history as what would only be the sixth set of teammates to own the two highest hit totals in the league.

