Diego Cartaya, Ismael Alcantara drive in three runs each as Loons split doubleheader

Thursday around Dodgers minors saw a split doubleheader, a pair of late wins in the final at-bat and a Double-A debut for an acquired pitcher.

Player of the day

Ismael Alcantara nudges out Diego Cartaya as both reached base four times and drove in three runs. The deciding factor is Alcantara going deep and hitting a triple in a 2-for-2 performance that saw him walk twice.

Triple-A Oklahoma City

The game was ties at three after six innings but two runs in the top of the seventh for El Paso (Padres) handed Oklahoma City a 5-3 loss at home.

Miguel Vargas and Jason Martin each doubled in a run in the first inning to give OKC an early lead. After the Chihuahuas gained a 3-2 advantage, Ryan Noda tied it in the bottom of the sixth one a run-scoring groundout to bring Vargas in with his second run scored of the evening.

El Paso put together a triple, double and single in the seventh to take a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.

Omar Estévez made a brilliant catch to end the seventh and prevent more damage.

Hang a ⭐ on that catch by Omar Estévez! pic.twitter.com/I9twoMK4Mh — Oklahoma City Dodgers (@okc_dodgers) August 26, 2022

Double-A Tulsa

The Drillers scored four times over the final five innings, including a go-ahead run in the ninth to defeat Arkansas (Mariners) 4-3 on the road Thursday. The win snapped a five-game losing streak for Tulsa.

The game was scoreless until the fifth inning when the Drillers scored a run on a stolen base over at third by Buddy Reed that resulted in a throwing error by the catcher to bring him in. Reed would end up going 3-for-4 with a walk and would come around in the ninth on a Justin Yurchak single with what would be the winning run.

Brandon Lewis scored in the sixth on a Kenneth Betancourt single and would hit a go-ahead solo homer in the eighth before the Travelers hit a homer of their own to tie it in the home half.

Nick Frasso made his debut for Tulsa after two starts with Great Lakes. Frasso was acquired in the trade that sent Mitch White to Toronto on August 2. The right-hander has pitched nearly 50 innings since being drafted in 2020 and has allowed only four earned runs.

The 23-year-old went 2 1⁄ 3 scoreless Thursday and didn’t give up a hit while striking out three and walking four.

High-A Great Lakes

After scoring a boat load in a 9-4 win in Game 1, Great Lakes split the doubleheader with Fort Wayne (Padres), losing Game 2 by way of a 3-0 shutout.

Alcantara triple in two in the second and hit his solo homer in the fourth. Cartaya drove in two with a double in the second to cap a four-run inning and singled in a run in the fifth. Both finished 2-for-2 with two walks to reach base all four times at the plate.

Jose Ramos went 2-for-4 with an RBI-double and Eddys Leonard hit a two-run homer in the fourth.

The Loons only managed three hits in Game 2 and two of those were from leadoff hitter Jorbit Vivas.

Low-A Rancho Cucamonga

Bubba Alleyne homered in the fifth inning to provide Rancho with their only run through nine innings in a game that went 11 innings. Rancho scored five times in the final inning to take a 6-2 win over Visalia (Diamondbacks).

The Quakes loaded the bases in the 11th with nobody out without a hit. A walk and hit batter put three runners on including the paced runner. Taylor Young walked to make it 2-1 and Alleyne cleared the bases with a three-run double. The Quakes would score five runs in total after the first seven batters reached.

Pitching was fantastic for Rancho after Maddux Bruns only allowed one in his three innings to start. Gabe Emmett followed with three scoreless and the only run to score on the eight innings of relief came in the 11th when a single scored the placed runner.

Transactions

Double-A: Tulsa Drillers placed RHP Nick Nastrini on the temporarily inactive list and RHP Nick Frasso was assigned to Tulsa Drillers from Great Lakes Loons.

High-A: Great Lakes Loons transferred RHP Cole Duensing to the Development List and activated RHP Reinaldo De Paula.

Low-A: Rancho Cucamonga Quakes placed OF Kyle Nevin on the 7-day injured list. SS Rayne Doncon assigned to Rancho Cucamonga Quakes from ACL Dodgers. RHP Jacob Meador assigned to Rancho Cucamonga Quakes from ACL Dodgers.

Thursday scores

Friday schedule