Dodgers vs. Marlins Game IV chat

The Dodgers start a seven-game East Coast road trip when they take on the Miami Marlins Friday evening at LoanDepot Park. The Dodgers already swept the Marlins in three games earlier this week at Dodger Stadium.

Tyler Anderson (13-2, 2.73 ERA, 1.020 WHIP) continues to log career-best numbers for the Dodgers this season. Last time out, he wasn’t involved in the decision after he allowed one run in seven innings. The Dodgers still nabbed a 2-1 victory over the Marlins thanks to Anderson’s strong start and the highlight-reel play of Trayce Thompson. Anderson was unhappy with his lack of command in the game, but he’ll get another shot against The Fish on Friday.

The left-hander has made three career starts at LoanDepot Park in Miami going 0-2 and has allowed 14 hits in 12 innings pitched (5.25 ERA).

Don Mattingly will go with a bullpen game in the series opener. Tommy Nance (0-1, 4.78 ERA, 1.469 WHIP) will open for the Marlins. The Marlins’ bullpen is decent. They’re combined ERA is just a hair under 4, but the Dodgers have been playing on another level offensively.

Behind a dominant Anderson who already shut down the Marlins once this week, is a fully rested bullpen. The Dodgers’ bullpen is one of the best in the National League with a 3.12 ERA and 1.07 WHIP. Their relief arms have held opposing hitters to a .211 batting average.

Dodgers - Marlins lineup Pos Dodgers Pos Marlins Pos Dodgers Pos Marlins RF Betts 2B Berti SS T. Turner SS Rojas 1B Freeman (L) RF Anderson C Smith 3B Wendle (L) DH Muncy (L) 1B Cooper 3B J. Turner DH Fortes 2B Taylor C Stallings CF Bellinger (L) CF Bleday (L) LF Thompson LF Burdick

Will Smith had a huge series against the Marlins last week, driving in seven runs. The 27-year-old catcher is having a career year and is slashing .270/.355/.470/.825 with 18 home runs and 73 RBI in 105 games. This month, Smith has already driven in 20 runs and is OPSing .870. Smith bats cleanup behind Freddie Freeman and is behind the plate to catch Anderson.

Game info