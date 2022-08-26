Mookie’s magic sparks five-run 10th in comeback win

The Dodgers’ offense waited until the 10th inning to show off, but when they did it was explosive. Mookie Betts had four hits including two home runs and drove in four in another ridiculously impressive game for Betts. Perhaps the back-to-back fielding errors in the top of the ninth lit a fire for redemption, because the Dodgers came back in the top of the 10th with five runs to take the series opener from the Marlins with a 10-6 score.

The Marlins went with a bullpen game in the series opener Friday afternoon in Miami, and it worked reasonably well until the 10th. Tommy Nance escaped a bases-loaded jam by jamming Justin Turner to end the inning with a pop out. Nance pitched two scoreless innings and threw 48 pitches (28 strikes).

Missed opportunities

The game was locked in a scoreless standstill until the top of the fourth when the Dodgers took advantage with some smart base running by Justin Turner against Miami reliever Huascar Brazoban. The Dodgers once again failed to score after both Cody Bellinger and Trayce Thompson struck out.

Tyler Anderson was, once again, dominant for most of the game. He retired 12 of 13 Marlins through the first four innings. The only Miami base runner through the first four was a bloop single by old friend Miguel Rojas in the first frame.

The Dodgers finally converted a scoring opportunity into an actual run in the top of the sixth. Will Smith’s lead-off ground-rule double started the mini rally. The Dodgers got a base hit with a man on base thanks to Justin Turner’s single. Chris Taylor’s sac fly brought in Smith for the first run of the game and broke the scoreless tie.

Fish flop the score

Anderson began to fluster, for the first time in the game, in the home half of the sixth. Miami took advantage...and the lead.

Peyton Burdick singled, and then things really unraveled. Justin Turner was tagged with a throwing error on a broken up double play. Burdick slid aggressively into second, upending CT3 on a Rojas ground ball. Tyler Anderson walked Brian Anderson to load the bases for The Fish.

Joey Wendle doubled down the first base line, just past a diving Freeman. Two runs came in, and Tyler Anderson’s night was done. Evan Phillips came in and got the final two outs to keep the damage to two runs.

More old friends

Mookie Betts launched his 28th home run of the season, a two-run shot off Floro to give the Dodgers back the lead.

.@MookieBetts sends it into the bullpen for the lead! pic.twitter.com/XEqptLS3gB — MLB (@MLB) August 27, 2022

Phil Bickford came in and allowed a single and two walks to load the bases in the bottom of the seventh with one out. Rojas came up with his second hit of the game, a game-tying single off a bewildered Bickford.

A slow decision by Smith and Alex Vesia on a swinging bunt in front of the mound allowed the lead run to come home for the Marlins. Vesia was too slow to come off the mound, and once again Wendle was the one who got Miami ahead 4-3.

With one out in the eighth, there was a lengthy delay when Dave Roberts brought a concern to light to the umpire crew. Roberts looked annoyed, but it was unclear what the discussion was about.

After a game full of defensive failure for the Dodgers, Cody Bellinger flashed the leather with a running catch in center field to rob JJ Bleday of extra bases in the eighth.

Mookie Magic

It was a brand new ball game after Betts hit his second home run in the game vs. Tanner Scott to tie it up 4-4 in the top of the ninth.

Mookie being Mookie. pic.twitter.com/EYXonjgHvG — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 27, 2022

Back-to-back walks from Scott loaded the bases in the ninth with two outs in a 4-4 tie game. Mattingly took out his closer Scott, who blew his sixth save of the season. Justin Turner gave the Dodgers back the lead with his RBI base hit off Cole Sulser.

Roberts interestingly went to David Price with a one-run lead in the bottom of the ninth for the save opportunity. Burdick homered off Price, and the Marlins tied it up again.

The two Turners bumbled for two straight errors to let the door open for the Marlins, but the Dodgers were able to hold back the Marlins to get to extra innings.

In the 10th, Mookie’s magic worked again. He drilled an RBI double to left field off Andrew Nardi to give the Dodgers a 6-5 lead. Trea Turner and Freeman’s RBI hits made it 8-5. A two-out two-run double by Max Muncy opened the game wide open.

With the 10-6 win, the Dodgers are now 4-0 against the Marlins this season.

Friday particulars

WP — David Price (2-0): 1 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

LP — Andrew Nardi (0-1): 1 IP, 5 H, 5 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

HR — (2) Mookie Betts (29), Burdick (2)

Stolen Base Count: 80

Up next

It’ll be a great pitching matchup to watch on Saturday. Dustin May makes his second start since returning to the mound after Tommy John surgery. He allowed one hit and struck out nine Marlins’ batters in his last start. Sandy Alcantara (11-6, 2.19 ERA, 0.985 WHIP) gets the ball for Miami.

First pitch from Dodger Stadium is at 3:10 p.m. PT on SportsNet LA.